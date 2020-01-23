Meetings

13:20 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Ladies Auction Maiden Hurdle
  • 2m 4f, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner€11,999.002nd€4,000.003rd€2,000.004th€999.005th€599.006th€400.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 28.0sOff time:13:20:49
1
Aione22
711-12OR:
2/5
T: W P MullinsJ: Rachael Blackmore

A Bumper winner who put up a fair effort on hurdles debut over this trip in early January; should be sharper here and will appreciate any softening of the ground; leading contender.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Soi Cowboy4
811-8OR:
16/1
T: D QueallyJ: Ms L O'Neill

Has only completed one of his three hurdles starts including unseating his rider at the first flight last time out: a bumper and point-to-point winner, he certainly has some ability but needs to improve his jumping.

Last RunWatch last race
3
West Cork Wildway108
611-8OR: D
4/1
T: Paul O'FlynnJ: Miss J Walton (7)

Not beaten far on his hurdles debut in September before winning a bumper at Tipperary in October; difficult to assess properly after recent break and market may be a useful place to start further investigation.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Henry Brown103
511-7OR:
9/1
T: N MeadeJ: Miss M O'Sullivan (7)

Mahler gelding out of a once-raced Sendawar mare belied 14/1 odds when winning a Fairyhouse bumper on debut. This yard's hurdlers usually slick jumpers so expectant of a bold bid.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Wherethewindsblow38
511-7OR:
20/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: Miss A B O'Connor (5)

Well beaten and unfancied on all racecourse appearances to date and difficult to make a case for on racecourse evidence to date including on hurdles debut last time out at Naas in December.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Funky Dady11
511-5OR:
25/1
T: Denis HoganJ: Miss J Townend (7)

No real show on either of his starts over hurdles which mirrors his progress in point-to-point events; unlikely to be troubling the judge even in this small field.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Oneknightmoreihope12
511-5OR:
100/1
T: N F GlynnJ: Miss P Elvin (7)

Very little of encouragement in four point.to-point outings and finished stone last beaten over 50 lengths on only racecourse appearance at Fairyhouse in a bumper; not really one to consider.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Aione (2/5), West Cork Wildway (4/1), Henry Brown (9/1), Soi Cowboy (16/1), Wherethewindsblow (20/1), Funky Dady (25/1), Oneknightmoreihope (100/1)

Verdict

AIONE, with the benefit of a recent run, may prove too strong for his rivals despite the trip possibly being on the short side for a hurdler who shapes like an out and out stayer; there was plenty to like about the way he ran behind the winner on his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day and can go one better here. Henry Brown produced a shock on his bumper debut at Fairyhouse in October and if fit after a long break is expected to make a solid hurdles debut. Another who needs to prove his fitness is West Cork Wildway who has done little wrong on the racecourse to date and is certainly worth a look at in the betting.
  1. Aione
  2. West Cork Wildway
  3. Henry Brown

Video Replay

