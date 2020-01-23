13:20 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020
A Bumper winner who put up a fair effort on hurdles debut over this trip in early January; should be sharper here and will appreciate any softening of the ground; leading contender.
Has only completed one of his three hurdles starts including unseating his rider at the first flight last time out: a bumper and point-to-point winner, he certainly has some ability but needs to improve his jumping.
Not beaten far on his hurdles debut in September before winning a bumper at Tipperary in October; difficult to assess properly after recent break and market may be a useful place to start further investigation.
Mahler gelding out of a once-raced Sendawar mare belied 14/1 odds when winning a Fairyhouse bumper on debut. This yard's hurdlers usually slick jumpers so expectant of a bold bid.
Well beaten and unfancied on all racecourse appearances to date and difficult to make a case for on racecourse evidence to date including on hurdles debut last time out at Naas in December.
No real show on either of his starts over hurdles which mirrors his progress in point-to-point events; unlikely to be troubling the judge even in this small field.
Very little of encouragement in four point.to-point outings and finished stone last beaten over 50 lengths on only racecourse appearance at Fairyhouse in a bumper; not really one to consider.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Aione (2/5), West Cork Wildway (4/1), Henry Brown (9/1), Soi Cowboy (16/1), Wherethewindsblow (20/1), Funky Dady (25/1), Oneknightmoreihope (100/1)
Verdict
- Aione
- West Cork Wildway
- Henry Brown
Video Replay
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.