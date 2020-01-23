Verdict

Aione West Cork Wildway Henry Brown

with the benefit of a recent run, may prove too strong for his rivals despite the trip possibly being on the short side for a hurdler who shapes like an out and out stayer; there was plenty to like about the way he ran behind the winner on his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day and can go one better here.produced a shock on his bumper debut at Fairyhouse in October and if fit after a long break is expected to make a solid hurdles debut. Another who needs to prove his fitness iswho has done little wrong on the racecourse to date and is certainly worth a look at in the betting.