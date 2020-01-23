Meetings

13:42 Cagnes-sur-Mer Thu 23 January 2020

  • Sterrebeek Handicap
  • 1m 2f 151y, Good
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:48:32
1
(3)
Connected10
89-6OR:
9/1
T: Frau Cl BarsigJ: A Coutier
2
(9)
Zinzicherav192
89-5OR: D
33/1
T: J C SaraisJ: E Cieslik (3)
3
(14)
Falbala Le Dunb117
59-4OR:
25/1
T: M PitartJ: A Nicco (7)
4
(2)
Petite Milanaise49
69-3OR: CD
10/3
T: S LabateJ: M Guyon
5
(12)
Mer Et Jardinv49
89-3OR: D
8/1
T: J ParizeJ: M Berto
6
(15)
Dilber49
69-3OR: D
18/1
T: N BellangerJ: A Pouchin (3)
7
(8)
Amie Intimeb49
89-1OR:
10/1
T: J C SaraisJ: F Blondel
8
(5)
Temple Boy5
88-12OR: D
18/1
T: J PhelipponJ: Mlle A Massin (3)
9
(17)
Trois Rosesv61
68-11OR: D
12/1
T: J M G LefebvreJ: A Chesneau
10
(1)
Jack Sparrowb17
118-11OR:
18/1
T: F ForesiJ: F Foresi
11
(10)
Magnetique6
58-10OR: D
9/2
T: J ParizeJ: C Pacaut (3)
12
(7)
Ruby Du Ninian67
58-10OR:
12/1
T: M WurtzJ: M Waldhauser (3)
13
(11)
Zabelia51
58-9OR:
20/1
T: J M CapitteJ: M Forest
14
(4)
Rose In March19
58-7OR:
14/1
T: F X BelvisiJ: S Pasquier
15
(13)
Tarcenayb17
58-6OR:
14/1
T: C MartinonJ: D Santiago (3)
16
(16)
Ragazzinob17
58-4OR:
25/1
T: J M CapitteJ: C Demuro
17
(6)
Major'salsa10
58-0OR:
16/1
T: K BorgelJ: A Crastus

Betting

Forecast

Petite Milanaise (10/3), Magnetique (9/2), Mer Et Jardin (8/1), Connected (9/1), Amie Intime (10/1), Trois Roses (12/1), Ruby Du Ninian (12/1), Rose In March (14/1), Tarcenay (14/1), Major'salsa (16/1), Temple Boy (18/1), Jack Sparrow (18/1), Dilber (18/1), Zabelia (20/1), Falbala Le Dun (25/1), Ragazzino (25/1), Zinzichera (33/1)

