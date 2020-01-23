Meetings
13:42 Cagnes-sur-Mer Thu 23 January 2020
1
(3)
89-6OR:
9/1
2
(9)
Zinzicherav192
89-5OR: D
33/1
3
(14)
Falbala Le Dunb117
59-4OR:
25/1
4
(2)
69-3OR: CD
10/3
5
(12)
89-3OR: D
8/1
6
(15)
Dilber49
69-3OR: D
18/1
7
(8)
Amie Intimeb49
89-1OR:
10/1
8
(5)
88-12OR: D
18/1
9
(17)
Trois Rosesv61
68-11OR: D
12/1
10
(1)
Jack Sparrowb17
118-11OR:
18/1
11
(10)
58-10OR: D
9/2
12
(7)
58-10OR:
12/1
13
(11)
Zabelia51
58-9OR:
20/1
14
(4)
58-7OR:
14/1
15
(13)
Tarcenayb17
58-6OR:
14/1
16
(16)
Ragazzinob17
58-4OR:
25/1
17
(6)
58-0OR:
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Petite Milanaise (10/3), Magnetique (9/2), Mer Et Jardin (8/1), Connected (9/1), Amie Intime (10/1), Trois Roses (12/1), Ruby Du Ninian (12/1), Rose In March (14/1), Tarcenay (14/1), Major'salsa (16/1), Temple Boy (18/1), Jack Sparrow (18/1), Dilber (18/1), Zabelia (20/1), Falbala Le Dun (25/1), Ragazzino (25/1), Zinzichera (33/1)
