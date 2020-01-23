Meetings
20:25 Aqueduct Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 91
33/1
2
(2)
Questeq101
68-8OR: 86D
28/1
3
(3)
48-8OR: 84D
7/2
4
(4)
48-11OR: 77D
2/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 80D
14/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 91D
11/2
7
(7)
58-11OR: 82D
100/1
8
(8)
48-8OR: 85D
7/2
9
(9)
48-11OR: 93D
4/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Love And Love (2/1), Excess Capacity (7/2), Girl Of Tosconova (7/2), Britesideoftheroad (4/1), Overheated (11/2), Lem Me Have It (14/1), Questeq (28/1), Dancingwthdaffodls (33/1), Happycrest (100/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed