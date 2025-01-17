Windsor Friday reports, reaction and free video replays from the Winter Millions card

And with the rail to help surged up the inside of the Dan Skelton-trained mare in the closing strides before prevailing by a nose.

Having enjoyed the run of the race out in front the well-supported 2/1 favourite looked booked for second place as eventual runner-up Honky Tonk Highway moved on past over the second last. However, the six-year-old gelding, who Russell part owns alongside Richard Gilbert, was not to be denied.

Arriving at the track boasting a bumper win at Ayr and a debut hurdles victory at Uttoxeter to his name, the gelded son of Arctic Cosmos added to those with a battling success on his first attempt at three miles under rules.

Russell, celebrating her first winner at the track, said: “I’ve always thought he was phenomenal. I said to Craig (Nichol, jockey) go back and look at the race as the stride that he has got they can’t live with him. He is just phenomenal. I knew that he would stay and that he would keep on battling. It is funny that Dan’s horse tried to intimidate him as he is not the sort of horse you want to try and intimidate as he is a beast.

“He is an incredible horse and I was quite impressed that Dan’s horse tried to intimidate him, but I knew that he would come back and that it wouldn’t bother him. We were contemplating running him over two miles and we were contemplating loads of things. We then said we buy these horses to run at this level. It is great fun running in smaller races, but our whole thing is to run at this level and these are the horses we want to deal with."

And a step up to Grade Two company looks to be on the cards for Derryhassen Paddy with Russell earmarking the Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock Park on February 15th as his next target.

Russell added: “He is really a chaser and needs the soft ground. The ground here was great. He will probably go to Haydock Park next for the Albert Bartlett trial. I don’t know if he will go to Cheltenham or Aintree. We will look after him as it is all about when he goes chasing next season.

“He is right up there with them. I’m really pleased for Richard (Gilbert, joint owner) and I have to admit that I did buy a share in him as I love the horse so much. He is a wonderful horse.”