Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Fleur In The Park, ridden by Cian Quirke, wins at Fairyhouse
Fleur In The Park, ridden by Cian Quirke, wins at Fairyhouse

WillowWarm Gold Cup report and free video replay: Fleur In The Park causes 22/1 upset

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun April 05, 2026 · 8h ago

Fleur In The Park (22/1) was a surprise winner in Sunday's WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse.

The two and a half-mile Grade 1 contest saw a field of eight go to post after Kala Conti's withdrawal and the Andrew Slattery-trained winner was the outsider of the party at 22/1 under jockey Cian Quirke.

He had finished a well-held fifth of six in a Grade 3 at Thurles last month but, having been waited with in rear for much of the contest, came through late to grab the spoils from Willie Mullins-trained pair Kappa Jy Pyke (11/4 joint-favourite) and Jimmy Du Seuil (8/1) who had to settle for second and third respectively. The winning margin was two and three-quarter lengths and three and three-quarter lengths.

Fergal O'Brien's Sixmilebridge (the other joint-favourite) cut out the early running but a series of fiddly jumping errors ultimately caught up with him as the chasing pack closed up at the third-last fence, which Pure Steel got all wrong and unseated Mark Walsh.

Jimmy Du Seuil went on, pressed by Jacob's Ladder and Predator's Gold under Paul Townend on the outside but when the latter fell and brought down Western Fold in the process, the door was left ajar for Fleur In The Park who looked to nip up the inside of his rivals approaching the last.

Jacob's Ladder cut across, forcing the eventual winner to switch, but he found plenty after a big leap at the final fence to record a memorable victory for his connections.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Slattery said on Irishracing.com: “It’s great. This is my biggest day by a mile. I had a Group Two winner on the Flat (Creggs Pipes, 2017 Lanwades Stud Stakes). We’ve got a Grade One over jumps now and we’ll try to get a Group One on the Flat!”

He added: “We’ve sold a lot of Grade One horses through the years, we bought this horse as a foal and he was second in a Grade Two over hurdles, but we always thought he’d be a better chaser.

“He was unlucky to get beaten at Punchestown in a Grade Two and he got injured that day and was standing in a stable for a month. When he ran in Thurles he was only back on the go about six weeks and badly needed the run.

“We knew coming today that we had him as good as we could get him. I told the owners he won’t be out of the three. These moments don’t come too often and we’ll go to Punchestown now for the three-mile-one (Grade One novice chase).”

Randox Grand National features and previews

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING