WillowWarm Gold Cup report and free video replay: Fleur In The Park causes 22/1 upset

The two and a half-mile Grade 1 contest saw a field of eight go to post after Kala Conti's withdrawal and the Andrew Slattery-trained winner was the outsider of the party at 22/1 under jockey Cian Quirke.

He had finished a well-held fifth of six in a Grade 3 at Thurles last month but, having been waited with in rear for much of the contest, came through late to grab the spoils from Willie Mullins-trained pair Kappa Jy Pyke (11/4 joint-favourite) and Jimmy Du Seuil (8/1) who had to settle for second and third respectively. The winning margin was two and three-quarter lengths and three and three-quarter lengths.

Fergal O'Brien's Sixmilebridge (the other joint-favourite) cut out the early running but a series of fiddly jumping errors ultimately caught up with him as the chasing pack closed up at the third-last fence, which Pure Steel got all wrong and unseated Mark Walsh.

Jimmy Du Seuil went on, pressed by Jacob's Ladder and Predator's Gold under Paul Townend on the outside but when the latter fell and brought down Western Fold in the process, the door was left ajar for Fleur In The Park who looked to nip up the inside of his rivals approaching the last.

Jacob's Ladder cut across, forcing the eventual winner to switch, but he found plenty after a big leap at the final fence to record a memorable victory for his connections.