Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

We’re very happy with how all our horses came out of Punchestown last weekend. The John Durkan was a tremendous race with a tremendous atmosphere, and I think it might have found its right place in the calendar now. It gives those type of horses a great chance to start off their season and set them up for the campaign ahead. It was a fantastic weekend of racing and really gave a kick-off to the National Hunt season proper. I thought State Man came to win his race in the Morgiana and indeed hit the front. I was disappointed he didn’t win but it was a really good run and who knows how good Brighterdaysahead is? We don’t know how much she has improved and might continue to do so. It’s all to play for. Lot Of Joy enjoys being left to gallop and jump and the way Paul rode her in the listed mares’ hurdle on Sunday looks the way to go. He really got a tune out of her. I like the way Ballyburn has taken to fences. Over that trip he can improve, and he can go out in trip when we want to too. It’s nice to have a win under his belt and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season with him.

Fairyhouse Sunday 12:30 Willy De Houelle

He came to us with a good reputation and the form of his races has worked out. Everything he does at home looks good but he’s taking on good class horses from Ireland here with runs under their belt. I think he’ll be a very nice horse for the rest of the season, but this is a big test for his first run. 13:05 Klarc Kent

The trip will suit him but it’s a difficult race for a horse first time out and I’m a little worried the ground might be too good for him as well, but we’ll see on the day. He’s a horse who can take a bit of time to come to himself through the season as well. 13:35 Belloccio

Paul Townend has elected to ride him and he’s a Royal Ascot winner. I know he won on fast ground that day but I’m not sure quicker going will suit him jumping hurdles. That’s my only worry but, bar that, the fact Paul has picked him is a good sign. 13:35 Gaucher

A horse that’s hard on himself, he likes to race up with the pace if not make it but he has every chance as he has enough experience now and jumps well. He’s a horse to be reckoned with. 13:35 Plontier

He lacks a bit of experience but has an engine and I’ve put him by for this race. I think the ground will suit him. He’s a horse I’m looking forward to in this division this season. 13:35 Sea Of Sands

A real nice type who I think could make the grade as a graded hurdler. He jumps well and is a horse I think will improve with every run. He’s very kind on himself at home and as the season goes on he’s a horse who will progress. 13:35 Tounsivator

A sharp type who has the benefit of runs on the Flat and would probably be much fitter than our other novices. He’s a horse who has a good chance on this ground.

Lossiemouth winning at Punchestown

14:40 Lossiemouth

She had a great season last year and starts off in a race on Sunday that I think will suit her. She’ll handle the ground and it’s going to be a really interesting contest. Teahupoo is favourite but hopefully she will give him plenty to do. 15:10 Icare Desbois

He blotted his copybook at Listowel last time and has to put that run behind him. He’s one I’d prefer to watch to just see if he can put some form into his book again. 15:40 Unknown Entity