White Birch still in York frame ahead of Friday workout; Arc a long-term goal

The John Joseph Murphy-trained four-year-old had a setback after winning three Group races on the bounce in the spring, including a commanding defeat of subsequent Prince Of Wales's Stakes hero Auguste Rodin in the top-class Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, but after skipping the Royal meeting and the Coral-Eclipse due to an unsatisfactory scope, White Birch is reported to be in good health again ahead of a crucial workout on Friday morning.

Depending on how he fares in that, next Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes and a clash with this year's Derby winner City Of Troy will be considered, although thoughts are already turning to a possible shot at the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes in mid-September and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 6, a race in the mind of Murphy's son, George, since earlier in the year.

"He's in very good form," Murphy junior said of the stable star on Thursday's Nick Lucky Daily Podcast. "He's due to do a piece of work tomorrow morning (Friday) and Colin Keane will ride him.

"We'll have a chat with the owners after that and make a decision over whether he goes to York or goes directly to the Irish Champion Stakes. Tomorrow we'll know exactly what way we're going.

"There are a few other races later in the year as well that we're thinking about so it's just about making a final decision over mapping out his late-summer and autumn campaign, but he seems to be in super form.

"He had a little bit of a break and he seems to have done him very well so fingers crossed all goes well over the next few days.

"He had three races very close to one another they were three races in five and a half or six weeks so it was probably no harm, you can't keep on all year, and there are some exciting races towards the end of the year that we're focused on.

"It (the Arc de Triomphe) is definitely still an option and it's fairly high up on the list! There's the Irish Champion, the Arc and the English Champion Stakes too. But he's in good shape and whatever will be will be."

White Birch is a 14/1 shot with Sky Bet for the 10-furlong Juddmonte International on day one of the Ebor Festival, while the same firm make him 20/1 for Arc glory on the first Sunday in October.