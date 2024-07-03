White Birch misses Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park

It was revealed earlier in the week that trainer John Murphy and connections of the grey were facing some vital late tests after his "bloodwork wasn't great going to Royal Ascot" and on Wednesday morning it was confirmed that White Birch was not 100%.

George Murphy, assistant trainer to his father, told the Racing Post: "White Birch had a blood test this morning and unfortunately it hasn’t come back 100 per cent perfect.

"As a result, we’ve decided not to travel to Sandown for the Eclipse this weekend.

"The horse is in good form at home and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season with him."