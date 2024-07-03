White Birch misses Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park

White Birch will miss Saturday's Coral-Eclipse and a much-anticipated clash with Derby winner City Of Troy at Sandown Park.
It was revealed earlier in the week that trainer John Murphy and connections of the grey were facing some vital late tests after his "bloodwork wasn't great going to Royal Ascot" and on Wednesday morning it was confirmed that White Birch was not 100%.
George Murphy, assistant trainer to his father, told the Racing Post: "White Birch had a blood test this morning and unfortunately it hasn’t come back 100 per cent perfect.
"As a result, we’ve decided not to travel to Sandown for the Eclipse this weekend.
"The horse is in good form at home and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season with him."
The defection of the Tattersalls Gold Cup winner resulted in odds-on favourite City Of Troy hardening further still at the head of the betting and the son of Justify is now a 1/3 chance with Sky Bet and 2/7 with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power.
Dancing Gemini - the subject of positive reports from his trainer Roger Teal - is 5/1 joint-second favourite alongside the Clive Cox-trained Ghostwriter, while City Of Troy's Aidan O'Brien stablemate Luxembourg is into 10/1. Joseph O'Brien's Al Riffa is next in the market at 20s along with Brian Meehan's Royal Ascot-winning three-year-old Jayarebe.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.