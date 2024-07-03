Roger Teal is looking forward to having another crack at the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown this weekend, having "had a taste" of it with a 100/1 shot in 2009.

Fifteen years ago the Teal-trained Steele Tango finished over 14 lengths adrift of the brilliant Derby winner Sea The Stars, but this time around the yard's current three-year-old star Dancing Gemini looks like going off second-favourite following the defection of White Birch. Dancing Gemini was a Listed winner at two and has taken his form to new levels this term, finishing a half-length second in the French 2000 Guineas at Longchamp before finishing sixth to City Of Troy in the Betfred Derby on June 1. Teal is well aware of the task facing his Camelot colt, who must try to bridge the gap with Aidan O'Brien's brilliant Epsom winner, but is proud to be represented in such a prestigious race in the British racing calendar. Speaking on a zoom call organised by the QIPCO British Champion Series, in conjunction with The Jockey Club, the Lambourn-based trainer said: "It's a race that I've enjoyed watching for years and years - we had a taste of it with Steele Tango against Sea The Stars a few years ago. Whatever wins it goes on to prove themselves one of the top horses around. "It's amazing, just to have a horse of his calibre in the yard is fantastic. For David and Linda Fish - his owner/breeders - it's a dream come true. "The horse just loves his work, he takes everything in his stride. He's a bit noisy when he first comes out and likes to tell everyone who he is, he's the top dog here and he's a colt. He's quite a character, but he's a joy to ride. "The whole team does a great job and we seem to find one (top-class horse) each year, or every other year anyway, and I don't think we've ever disgraced ourselves. We'd love to have a few more of them but they're few and far between."

