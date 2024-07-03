Roger Teal is looking forward to having another crack at the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown this weekend, having "had a taste" of it with a 100/1 shot in 2009.
Fifteen years ago the Teal-trained Steele Tango finished over 14 lengths adrift of the brilliant Derby winner Sea The Stars, but this time around the yard's current three-year-old star Dancing Gemini looks like going off second-favourite following the defection of White Birch.
Dancing Gemini was a Listed winner at two and has taken his form to new levels this term, finishing a half-length second in the French 2000 Guineas at Longchamp before finishing sixth to City Of Troy in the Betfred Derby on June 1.
Teal is well aware of the task facing his Camelot colt, who must try to bridge the gap with Aidan O'Brien's brilliant Epsom winner, but is proud to be represented in such a prestigious race in the British racing calendar.
Speaking on a zoom call organised by the QIPCO British Champion Series, in conjunction with The Jockey Club, the Lambourn-based trainer said: "It's a race that I've enjoyed watching for years and years - we had a taste of it with Steele Tango against Sea The Stars a few years ago. Whatever wins it goes on to prove themselves one of the top horses around.
"It's amazing, just to have a horse of his calibre in the yard is fantastic. For David and Linda Fish - his owner/breeders - it's a dream come true.
"The horse just loves his work, he takes everything in his stride. He's a bit noisy when he first comes out and likes to tell everyone who he is, he's the top dog here and he's a colt. He's quite a character, but he's a joy to ride.
"The whole team does a great job and we seem to find one (top-class horse) each year, or every other year anyway, and I don't think we've ever disgraced ourselves. We'd love to have a few more of them but they're few and far between."
So how does Dancing Gemini reverse the form with City Of Troy and was there ever a moment Teal felt the Derby might end with a more positive outcome.
"After two furlongs I knew it was going to be a massive task," said Teal. "When Dylan (Browne McMonagle) organised him, he started to make ground and for a minute the dream was alive. He made up a lot of ground very quickly but just faded on that last 100 yards very quickly. We were hoping we could grab a place.
"We were quite bullish that he'd run a big race after the French Guineas. We were hopeful and he just proved at Epsom that he's very talented.
"Whether it's Saturday or some other day in the future, we know he'll have his day in the sunshine that's for sure.
"I think the step back to a mile and a quarter will be ideal, he just failed to stay the distance in the Derby. We're not really concerned about the going, whether they have a bit of rain or whether it stays dry, we're happy to run anyway.
"Obviously, City Of Troy is a very good horse, Aidan is very confident and has been bullish about him, even after the Guineas. We have got to respect him but roll our sleeves up and if we get anywhere near him then we'll have run a blinder."
Kieran Shoemark has been drafted in for the ride, with Dylan Browne McMonagle unavailable and Oisin Murphy - who rode Dancing Gemini in work recently at Kempton - required to be in the north west for a Group-race ride at Haydock in the silks of his employers Qatar Racing Limited.
Teal was keen to downplay the significance of the jockey change and backs a recently under-fire Shoemark to emerge from a relatively frustrating spell in the number one role for John and Thady Gosden a better jockey.
He said: "Oisin had a little sit on him, we were hoping he might ride but he's got to go up to Haydock for the Lancashire Oaks. But he was very pleased with the horse so all's good.
"Kieran was on the list and we added everything up, the best available on the day, and we whittled it down to three jockeys but Kieran had won on the mother, Lady Adelaide, for David in the past so it was only right.
"Kieran is a top-class rider. It's racing, he just hasn't had the rub of the green and was unlucky not to win at the weekend (on Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes). John and Thady wouldn't give him the job if he wasn't up to it so we're very happy."
