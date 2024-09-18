Well-bred juvenile Cosmic Year shoots to debut success at Sandown Park

Sent off a 5/2 chance in Wednesday's Sir Michael Stoute - Farewell And Thank You Novice Stakes, the Harry Charlton-trained Kingman colt could hardly have made a deeper impression, scooting home by six and a half lengths in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Allowed time to settle into a rhythm through the early stages of the seven-furlong contest, the newcomer sat in second place behind odds-on favourite Rock D'oro, who had the benefit of a debut experience and looked to make use of it when his rider David Egan tried to kick on two and a half furlongs out.

However, Murphy had the move well and truly covered and produced Cosmic Year to lead a furlong from home and the colt immediately skipped clear without coming under anything like maximum pressure.

Cosmic Year is a full-brother to Group 3 winner Tempus (also closely related to the classy Time Test) and Paddy Power make him a 33/1 chance for the 2025 QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Sky Bet offer 20s for the Guineas and 25/1 for the Derby at Epsom.

Murphy said on Racing TV: "He's a lovely horse who behaved really well. His brother Tempus didn't win on debut and his half brother Time Test didn't win on debut so it's nice that he got off to a good start.

"He's been finding it all very easy at home and nothing has fazed him. He's got a nice future and hopefully he continues to behave like this.

"He feels like a horse who could even go seven (furlongs) again on his next start - whether that be this year or next year. Barry (Mahon, Juddmonte racing manager) and Harry will have a chat. As long as he comes out of the race well, you wouldn't be putting anyone off going into a stakes race."