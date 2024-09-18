Well-bred juvenile Cosmic Year shoots to debut success at Sandown Park

Choicely-bred juvenile Cosmic Year was introduced into the antepost markets for next year's Classics after a stunning debut win at Sandown.
Sent off a 5/2 chance in Wednesday's Sir Michael Stoute - Farewell And Thank You Novice Stakes, the Harry Charlton-trained Kingman colt could hardly have made a deeper impression, scooting home by six and a half lengths in the hands of Oisin Murphy.
Allowed time to settle into a rhythm through the early stages of the seven-furlong contest, the newcomer sat in second place behind odds-on favourite Rock D'oro, who had the benefit of a debut experience and looked to make use of it when his rider David Egan tried to kick on two and a half furlongs out.
However, Murphy had the move well and truly covered and produced Cosmic Year to lead a furlong from home and the colt immediately skipped clear without coming under anything like maximum pressure.
Cosmic Year is a full-brother to Group 3 winner Tempus (also closely related to the classy Time Test) and Paddy Power make him a 33/1 chance for the 2025 QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Sky Bet offer 20s for the Guineas and 25/1 for the Derby at Epsom.
Murphy said on Racing TV: "He's a lovely horse who behaved really well. His brother Tempus didn't win on debut and his half brother Time Test didn't win on debut so it's nice that he got off to a good start.
"He's been finding it all very easy at home and nothing has fazed him. He's got a nice future and hopefully he continues to behave like this.
"He feels like a horse who could even go seven (furlongs) again on his next start - whether that be this year or next year. Barry (Mahon, Juddmonte racing manager) and Harry will have a chat. As long as he comes out of the race well, you wouldn't be putting anyone off going into a stakes race."
Earlier on the card, Ralph Beckett and Hector Crouch took the Orbital Veterinary Services EBF Maiden Stakes courtesy of 5/4 favourite Prince Of The Seas, who got the better of Sword Of Wessex and main market rival Wild Nature to score with something to spare.
Crouch sees the son of Sea The Stars as a good prospect for middle-distance races in the long-term.
He told Racing TV: "I was always travelling in a comfortable position, he just lugged to his right and had a good look around when I wanted him to go and win my race, but he asserted well close home.
"Physically, he's a bigger horse now (than on debut), and he's got a great attitude. He's probably going to be a lovely staying prospect next year, one for those mile and a half handicaps. Stamina is going to see him really excel."
The Listed Pequod 20 Years Of Seaworthiness Fortune Stakes also went the way of Beckett and Crouch, this time three-year-old filly Skellet doing the business in the famous Juddmonte silks.
The 100/30 chance got the better of older rival Checkandchallenge (13/2) to win by a neck, the pair just half a length ahead of the running-on grey Cash (8/1) back in third.
