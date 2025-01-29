Weather latest | Racing inspection news

Wincanton's Thursday fixture needs to pass an 8.30am inspection on raceday morning after the course was deemed unraceable on Wednesday.
Course officials inspected the partially waterlogged track on Wednesday morning and have decided to take another look in the morning, with the venue showing "signs of improvement after a dry night."
However, with some areas still considered to be waterlogged and the chance of further showers still to come, another inspection is required.
Wincanton Racecourse posted a statement on X, reading: "Due to no further rain overnight, there has been significant improvement on the track, however there are still waterlogged areas and the course remains unraceable at present.
"The forecast for the next 24 hours is now looking more promising and we will hold a further inspection at 8am tomorrow. We will update everyone as soon as possible."
The eight-race card is due to start at 12.55.
