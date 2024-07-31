Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes: Jabaara disqualified and Raqiya placed first

There was drama in the Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood with 5/2 favourite Jabaara passing the post in front only to lose the race in the stewards’ room.

The Falmouth Stakes runner-up looked set to provide Roger Varian and James Doyle with a quickfire double following the opening-race success of French Duke when sweeping to the front approaching the furlong pole. However, she lunged to her right, going across to the far rail where Jim Crowley aboard Raqiya was, forcing him to switch his mount outside their rival. His partner finished strongly and was only a head adrift at the line, the stewards’ deciding the interference had cost her the race.

Winning trainer Owen Burrows told Racing TV: “It’s never nice to win like this especially as the other horse is owned by Sheikh Ahmed and trained by Roger who is a good friend of mine. “The important thing for me is Raqiya showed she stays seven furlongs and hopefully as she’s lightly raced, she can keep on improving. “Jim had her in a great position, we didn’t want to be too far back, and I thought she travelled and relaxed good which was important. There was just half a gap up the rail and it was always closing so he couldn’t get up there until the cutaway. “Typical of here, then they all rolled back onto the rail like Roger’s horse did and the impressive thing was even when she was stopped, my filly picked up and I think in another couple of strides we’d have been in front anyway.”

Varian accepted the ruling graciously and commented: “She travelled strongly, she moved into it comfortably. I thought she put the race to bed. "I’ve only seen the race once and I don’t want to comment on the interference or the stewards’ decision – they have had the luxury of watching it many more times and from more angles than we have and they have come to that decision and we have to congratulate the winner. "It’s a shame, I think our filly was on top for most of the race, and maybe she just threw it away. I don’t know what else to say – she ran well."

