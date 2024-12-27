Val Dancer wins the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow | report and replay

Val Dancer (8/1) provided Mel Rowley with her first winner at Chepstow in the track's feature race, the Coral Welsh Grand National.
The fifteen runners flitted in and out of view on a very foggy day but when they came into sight with five fences to jump at the top of the home straight there were still plenty of runners in contention.
None appeared to be going better than Where It All Began who had been held-up in rear when last sighted but his effort was short-lived as a bad mistake soon after led to him being pulled-up.
In contrast, Val Dancer and Iwilldoit, the 2021 winner and third last year, were trading blows at the head of affairs and gradually putting daylight between themselves and the chasing pack. Only one runner could go with them and that was Jubilee Express, a stablemate of Iwilldoit and carrying the colours of Dai Walters.
Iwilldoit headed Val Dancer but the veteran was conceding a stone to the other pair and his stride began to shorten while Val Dancer strode on under Charlie Hammond.
Jubilee Express produced a late surge to briefly threaten but he still had a length and a half to find as Rowley was able to celebrate the biggest win of her career.
Iwilldoit was the same distance away in third, 10 lengths ahead of Monbeg Genius who claimed fourth ahead of Galia Des Liteaux.
Val Dancer was the headline selection for Ben Linfoot who advised a 1pt win at 18/1.
Pair of Charlies plan comes together
"Obviously a massive day," said Hammond, "he's run really well.
"To be fair to Deutschy (Charlie Deutsch), he's ridden him loads and I've only ridden him a couple of times and Deutschy said to me a couple of weeks ago 'that Val Dancer will have a right chance in the Welsh National you know and I don't know if I'll be there, I could be at Kempton' and he was at Kempton; he was right there and he was right with him having a good chance.
"We had a lovely possy, we sat where we wanted to sit, he jumped foot-perfect. To be honest I thought we were beat two out, I thought the old boy Iwilldoit was going to beat me, Callum was half a length up going to the last and I thought that was me done. He was so tough, he battled from the back of the last and he wanted it.
"Massive day, it was a nearly day yesterday and it's nice to come and do it on another good horse here today."
Rowley added: "I don't know whether to laugh or cry to be honest with you. My goodness me, this is what dreams are made of.
"He really has come of age this year. When we first had him, he was raw to say the least and we've taken our time with him and he's just, bit by bit, found his feet and his confidence and seems to have strengthened.
"The last day Charlie (Deutsch) rode him and said this horse must go to the Welsh National; sad that he couldn't ride him but the two Charlies have come to the fore and Charlie Hammond spoke to Charlie Deutsch at length, they had a plan and it's come off.
"We've never experienced anything like it. We're a small yard in Shropshire. We make the best of the horses we've got and we've got some lovely horses and lovely owners but to come and do this is so special."
