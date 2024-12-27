Val Dancer wins the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow | report and replay

Val Dancer (8/1) provided Mel Rowley with her first winner at Chepstow in the track's feature race, the Coral Welsh Grand National.

The fifteen runners flitted in and out of view on a very foggy day but when they came into sight with five fences to jump at the top of the home straight there were still plenty of runners in contention. None appeared to be going better than Where It All Began who had been held-up in rear when last sighted but his effort was short-lived as a bad mistake soon after led to him being pulled-up. In contrast, Val Dancer and Iwilldoit, the 2021 winner and third last year, were trading blows at the head of affairs and gradually putting daylight between themselves and the chasing pack. Only one runner could go with them and that was Jubilee Express, a stablemate of Iwilldoit and carrying the colours of Dai Walters. Iwilldoit headed Val Dancer but the veteran was conceding a stone to the other pair and his stride began to shorten while Val Dancer strode on under Charlie Hammond. Jubilee Express produced a late surge to briefly threaten but he still had a length and a half to find as Rowley was able to celebrate the biggest win of her career. Iwilldoit was the same distance away in third, 10 lengths ahead of Monbeg Genius who claimed fourth ahead of Galia Des Liteaux. Val Dancer was the headline selection for Ben Linfoot who advised a 1pt win at 18/1.

