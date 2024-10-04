Two-year-olds to follow: Dan Briden guide to the autumn

Two-Year-Old Guide author Dan Briden with dark horses, nursery prospects and unraced juvenile to note this autumn.

The persistent rainfall throughout September meant that a few of the more noteworthy two-year-old maiden/novice races were either not run due to waterlogging or simply cut up badly with non-runners. This means that there are still several nice two-year-olds who have either yet to run or haven’t had the chance to build on debut promise. No horse encapsulates that more than Brian Meehan’s Dragonflame, a Pinatubo colt who caught the eye with his finishing effort under considerate handling when seventh on debut in a 6f novice event at Newbury back in July. He has since been a non-runner at both Newbury and Newmarket within the space of a week, but he looks set to finally make his return at the latter venue this Saturday in a 7f maiden with the ground drying out all the time. There are an array of interesting newcomers among the opposition. William Haggas sends out Crown of Oaks, a 260,000gns brother to smart handicapper English Oak and three-parts brother to 10f Group 3 winner Forest of Dean (by Iffraaj). Godolphin field a pair of newcomers from different yards, with Charlie Appleby’s Secret Theory a Dubawi half-brother to US 8/9f Grade 1 winner Althiqa, Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Mysterious Night and 2024 UAE 6f 3yo Group 2 winner Star of Mystery. John and Thady Gosden’s Palmerian is a Kingman half-brother to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Blair House and several other winners including this year’s Wood Ditton winner First Conquest. However, Dragonflame is entitled to know a good bit more this time around, while a seventh furlong is also sure to suit better. It’d be no surprise to see him set himself up for a crack at better company with victory on Saturday.

Ones to watch in nurseries Shifting focus momentarily, there are a handful of two-year-olds who have gained marks throughout the summer who’ll be of interest once switched to nurseries this backend. Johnny Murtagh’s Crystalaire is a daughter of Pinatubo who cost a not inconsiderable 110,000gns as a yearling, but she has yet to show much form in a trio of outings thus far. However, all three of those runs have come over a wholly inadequate six furlongs, very much ridden with her mark in mind last time in a big-field maiden at the Curragh in August. Handed an opening mark of 67, it would be rather surprising if Crystalaire wasn't a much more competitive force in 1m nurseries. The George Boughey-trained Dutch Finale is a brother to connections’ fairly useful sprinter Salvuccio and a close relation to last season’s Ayr Gold Cup winner Significantly (by Garswood). He didn’t go unbacked when unable to convert promising forward moves into telling challenges in a pair of 5f events at Newcastle and Yarmouth. Sent off at big odds, he duly proved uncompetitive when seventh in a 6f contest at Newmarket (July) on his qualifying run in early August. Gelded since and allotted an opening mark of 67, Dutch Finale really ought to make a bigger impact in nurseries. Jamie Insole and Dr Richard Newland’s Houndsworth is a Kameko son of a Group 3/Listed-placed 10-12f 3yo winner Melodic Motion. He was well spoken of by Jamie when he contributed to the Two-Year-Old Guide back in the spring, and Houndsworth was duly strong in the market when only fourth on debut in a 7.5f restricted novice event at Beverley back in June. However, he hasn’t built on that in two subsequent outings at Sandown and Kempton, ridden contrastingly but failing to beat a rival home on either occasion. However, his pedigree alone gives hope he’ll prove capable of better, particularly once faced with a stiffer test of stamina. He has been handed an opening mark of 66. Tom Ward’s Northern Blaze is a stoutly-bred son of Belardo who kept good company in maiden/novice events, fading from prominence when 10th of 13 to Bay City Roller in a 7f contest at Sandown before very much spared a hard race on his qualifying run over 1m at Kempton. From a good German family, it isn’t difficult to see Northern Blaze faring a lot better in 10f nurseries on easy ground during the closing weeks of the season from an initial mark of 62. One other worth a mention is the Archie Watson-trained Scarlet Moon, though it could be that he will be gelded and put away for middle-distance handicaps early next year. The second foal of a 10f Listed winner who was herself a sister to 2024 1m 1f Group 2 winner Stay Alert, he has proved much too raw to make any sort of impression in a trio of 1m events at Newbury, Sandown and Bath in the space of around six weeks. However, there will surely be better to come from Scarlet Moon now he’s eligible to move into handicaps, unlikely to be overly burdened in terms of a mark.

Unraced two-year-olds to note Returning to theme of horses who haven’t yet had the chance of make an appearance, be it because of testing conditions or simply immaturity, the following are a collection of unraced two-year-olds who will be of interest when appearing. ANAKOVA

16/4 b f Dubawi - Terrakova (Galileo)

Trainer: Andre Fabre Owner: Wertheimer & Frere Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2024 French 1m 3yo Listed winner Babakool and Listed-placed French/Qatari 10-10.5f winner Kovanof. Dam a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane third who was a half-sister to French 7f Listed winner Goldistyle (by Dubawi) out of 14-time 7-9f Group/Grade 1 winner Goldikova. AZZURA

3/4 b f Siyouni - Venetias Dream (Librettist)

Trainer: Jerome Reynier Owner: Haras du Logis Saint German Sales price: n/a Full sister to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Dream And Do and 2024 French 9-10f 3yo winner Kingsale. Dam a maiden half-sister to the dam of triple 1m 3yo Group 1 winner Charm Spirit. ELECTRODYNAMICS

4/4 b c Karakontie - Beta Leo (A.P. Indy)

Trainer: Philippe Sogorb Owner: Flaxman Holdings Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Prix de Diane winner Senga and French 7f 3yo Listed winner Bolting. Dam a French 5.5f 2yo winner who was a half-sister to useful French dual 1m 3yo winner Ratiocination and the dams of 3yo Group 2 winners Babylone (12f) and Pista (14.5f). INDIAN SPIRIT

16/2 b c Invincible Spirit - Bongiorno (High Chaparral)

Trainer: Charlie Hills Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: €195,000 (McKeever Bloodstock/C Hills) Second foal of a Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f-1m winner Sabbeeh and Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Dream Day out of a 7f 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas fourth. KAIZEN

9/3 b c Kingman - Shambolic (Shamardal)

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden Owner: Qatar, China, Howden & Newsells Sales price: 425,000gns (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club) Half-brother to 2023 Fillies’ Mile winner Ylang Ylang. Dam a Listed-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner who was a half-sister to eight-time Hong Kong 10/12f Group 1 winner Viva Pataca and US 9/10f Grade 1 winner Laughing.

