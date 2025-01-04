Trainer Paul Robson in hospital after breaking pelvis

The Northumberland trainer was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle on Thursday after an accident while riding out at the Hazelrigg yard he took over from Rose Dobbin last year.

The former jockey has been given good news in that surgeons don’t need him to go under the knife to have bones plated or pinned. But he still faces a period of intense recuperation under medical supervision.

And Robson, a former jockey for Nicky Richards, has revealed the Greystoke legend has been one of many in touch with words of support following his own gallops injury last month.

Robson said on Saturday: “I saw the surgeon yesterday and he’s satisfied that I don't need an operation. There are three breaks in my pelvis and I have a fracture at the bottom of my tailbone.

“Thankfully they’re all clean ones so they should heal naturally without the need for any pins or plates being put in - which is great news. Right now I’m lacking the motor skills to walk so I’ll be in the hospital for a few weeks until that all comes back.

“The RVI has been absolutely phenomenal looking after me, I’m getting three physio sessions a day at the moment so couldn’t be in a better place.

“I also want to say thanks to everyone who has been in touch over the last few days, my phone has been going non-stop with texts and messages on social media. It has been overwhelming and I’m really grateful to everyone who has taken the time to make contact.

“Nicky Richards has also been on the phone as well, he’s had his own similar situation recently but is firmly on the mend so hearing from him has given me a real morale boost.

“The yard is in great hands with my wife Steph, our families who have moved in to help out and the staff. Our horses haven’t missed a minute of work just because I’m not there!

“I’ve been keeping myself busy in my bed looking at entries and catching up on the admin work - it’s been good to have something to keep my mind occupied.

“It doesn’t look like there’s going to be much racing to miss this week anyway so hopefully I’ll be back on the yard and at the track before too long.”