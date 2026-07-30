Recap the action as the Trackside Live team are at York for every day of the 2026 Sky Bet Ebor Festival. Get paddock verdicts, results, replays and reaction here.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

17:20 - Sky Bet Nursery Handicap Paddock updates 18 Note To Self - should tighten up for the run 9 Underdog - doesn’t jump out on fitness 16 Henley On Thames - plenty to like, well built and high level of rib definition 1 Ruler's Pride - looks in excellent order, lean and slender 21 Sue's Last Chance - fairly fit after a short break, not dismissed 19 Fantasy Force - can’t fault on fitness, less of an appealing physical 8 Sovereign Glory - preferred at Goodwood, lacks stand out quality against these 2 Havana Sprite - strong muscular type, plenty to like 10 Jumeirah Storm - little weak framed, will keep developing 6 Savage Mariner - appealed more at Goodwood, hasn’t come forward significantly 14 The Dancing Pirate - strong and muscular, has been presenting consistently 17 Super Tuscan - plain and lacking fitness, looked better at Goodwood 15 Rlasthorpe - very on toes, can do this but worse than he’s been in a few runs 22 Brandenburg - raw frame, looks like he’ll develop two to three, others preferred 13 Towelontheterrace - raw and babyish, has got warm, signs of inexperience 20 Bear Lee - strong and muscular, little busy but easily managed 4 God Given Talent - small and unassuming, has definition but doesn’t take the eye 22 Brandenburg - getting very toey 11 Peaveful Warrior - very tense and tight, head high, sweating heavily Paddock verdict

16 Henley On Thames and 2 Havana Sprite best pair Full Result 1st Henley On Thames 4/1 joint-fav 2nd Super Tuscan 16/1 3rd The Dancing Pirate 4/1 joint-fav 4th God Given Talent 15/2

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16:45 - Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Paddock updates 2 Poatan - fairly fit after a small break, might improve a touch but it would be marginal 7 Black Star Boy - always makes appeal, attractive physical, might tighten up again 4 Baker Blue - very fit, backing up quickly with no obvious averse effect 9 Tricky Tel - fit and well, tends to present well 15 Underwriter - notably fit, high level of definition 18 Boston Dan - compact sort, okay and no better 6 Manatee Mehmas - always presents well, does so again, fit 12 One And Gone - backs up quickly, very ribby 14 Shes Got A Brother - probably preferred earlier in the season (Epsom); still defined 10 Zain Primus - lean after a short break, notable 11 Stargazed - in good order, no issues 19 Call Margot - well defined, good demeanour 1 Naana's Shadow - toey but always displays same behaviour, no fitness concerns 8 Miss Yechance - very lean but has got a little warm 17 Dolos Dream - in fair order 13 Old Is Gold - fit and fine, probably preferred at Goodwood 3 Revival Power - little reluctant to enter paddock, in good order from a fitness perspective 16 Mighty Magnus - solid type, but no better 5 Schrodinger's Cat - strong and tricky to hold at times, plenty of muscle definition but could do with settling Paddock Verdict

15 Underwriter and 10 Zain Primus best pair Full Result 1st Miss Yechance 9/1 2nd Manatee Mehmas 10/1 3rd Naana's Shadow 4/1 fav 4th Baker Blue 14/1

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Small Fry on his way to a comfortable success at York

Paddock updates 4 Small Fry - very lean and angular, poor through the coat 15 Fireblade - didn’t make appeal at Ascot but presenting considerably better 2 Prydwen - very warm and tight, needs to settle 11 Westminster Moon - well balanced and an appealing physical, like 12 Shrimp Shady - one of the better models, shine to coat and well muscled 6 Mordor - needs run 13 Kilmeaden - incredibly lean for the yard, notable 5 Valedictory - big, heavy set type, preferred last time 1 Duke Of Oxford - angular and presents fit 3 Kirchner - in good order 7 Team Player - fussing in the head and needs to settle 10 Boatswain - might come on a touch 17 Mountain Road - on toes, needs to settle 16 Ride The Thunder - fit and well, no issues 8 Manxman - fit enough to do himself justice, might improve a touch but nothing significantly 9 In The Breeze - defined over quarters, okay, doesn’t stand out Paddock Verdict

12 Shrimp Shady and 13 Kilmeaden best pair Full Result 1st Small Fry 2/1 fav 2nd Mountain Road 20/1 3rd Ride The Thunder 11/1 4th Westminster Moon 40/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Dylan Brown McMonagle told ITV Racing: "It's good to get started, he did it very well. He was good from the gates, and it took a while for everyone to find their order. "Once the race developed he relaxed, was very comfortable all the way, and he took me there easily. Then I just had to press the button."

Item (left) gets the better of Almaqam at York

Paddock updates 6 Action - never stands out, low head carriage in the pre-parade, okay and no better 9 Item - slender framed, can’t fault fitness but doesn’t fill the eye like others 2 Devil's Advocate - looks outclassed in terms of quality against these, little physical presence 3 Ombudsman - similar or better than Ascot, completely takes the eye. Can see every rib, spot on for the day. 7 Constitution River - remains one of the best three year olds in the category, deep chest, lovely demeanour, doesn’t turn a hair. 5 Zaydann - stocky build, well muscled, not a typical physical for a middle distance horse, taking proceedings well 8 Hawk Mountain - tall colt, much better demeanour than Sandown where he was a bit reluctant at times 1 Almaqam - in good order, big solid horse, likeable enough 4 Pride Of Arras - walks well, athletic physical, fit and fine Paddock Verdict

3 Ombudsman best Full Result 1st Item 10/1 2nd Almaqam 14/1 3rd Constitution River 7/4

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Colin Keane told ITV Racing: "He's a specialist around here, he seems to love it. At no point was i comfortable to be honest - not until William [Buick] came to me and he got between horses and that really got him going. "It was only the last 50 yards I thought I had a chance. The rain was a worry but it's fresh ground."

Maltese Cross (black and red silks) en route to victory at York

Paddock updates 5 Pierre Bonnard - best we’ve seen him all season, big, scopey sort who hasn’t quite looked put together on previous runs this year. Really takes the eye. 6 Superior Choice - plain compared to some of these. Low set to the ground, very fit but lacks the wow factor. 1 Christmas Day - fit and fine, has a lovely demeanour. Second best of the O’Brien trio. 2 Maltese Cross - incredibly fit; especially for a yard where they can present a little heavy. Hard to fault. 3 Antigua - doesn’t make much appeal physically, for all he’s fit and well. 4 Galiyan - remains babyish and coltish at times, improving with experience but by no means the finished product. Paddock Verdict 2 Maltese Cross and 5 Pierre Bonnard stand out here for the forecast. Full Result 1st Maltese Cross 9/4 2nd Pierre Bonnard 10/3

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: "He proved it [his class] in the Derby and in the Grand Prix De Paris. "The 5 lb penalty is a lot of weight, espeically in probably suboptimal conditions with the rain, but he did a great job. "I had to get over onto the back of Ryan [Moore] and not be too deep [on the course]. He's matured as a horse "I probably hit the front a bit too soon. He stays very well, but has speed. He's exciting."

Haffner comes a couple of lengths clear in the Acomb Stakes

Paddock updates 1 Alfred Wallace - hasn’t changed at all this year; consistent presentation. Small, sturdy and low to the ground colt. 7 Haffner - very appealing physical, well balanced, probably looks leaner than we’ve seen him 5 Fuel The Jet - very lean and fit, doesn’t have the same physical appeal of others in the race but can’t fault level of fitness 9 Stardom Glory - little on toes and fussing but no major concerns, defined behind 2 Big Cigar - different type than some of these, sturdy and powerful 11 Vega King - athletic and looks like he’ll keep improving physically, one for the notebook 10 Trean - two handlers and at times, keen; tuned for the day, no major faults to find but doesn’t knock your eye out 3 Clash Of Hearts - mature physical, wouldn’t be out of place in a three year old contest, good level of rib definition 8 Siouxperb - little plain, doesn’t draw the eye, tall and athletic 6 Gentle Hurricane - exactly what you’d expect from a Balding horse, in good order Paddock Verdict

Worth noting that this isn’t an exceptional field. 7 Haffner best. Full Result 1st Haffner 11/8 fav 2nd Gentle Hurricane 7/2 3rd Trean 9/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien told ITV Racing: "He's a very good mover, but he had no problem [with the softening ground] - he's very uncomplicated. "Ryan [Moore] thought he was a bit babyish at Goodwood but wanted to come here. "He will get a mile on his ear - the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf would be made for him. "He's a Guineas, French Derby-type horse. I'm not sure he will get a mile and a half."

Air Force One wins the opening race of the 2026 Ebor Festival

Paddock updates 20 The Man - not making immediate appeal, dull through the coat, okay definition but not a stand out 3 West Acre - very fit, tends to present this way, fine 9 Toca Madera - looks in good order again 14 Gold Star Hero - angular and narrow but presenting very fit 6 Lexington Blitz - on toes and poor through the coat, others preferred 4 Dark Thirty - catching the eye, good level of definition 7 Candy - not standing out, quiet demeanour 22 Another Baar - powerful and fit, bigger type than you’d expect from a sprinter but appeals 13 Spartan Arrow - plain through the coat, high level of definition 5 Corolla Point - fit and well 21 Ziggy's Triton - would be a concern backing up quickly, doesn’t take the eye 10 Trefor - has got warm and on toes, doesn’t always present with this behaviour 18 Air Force One - fit and well, plenty to enjoy 12 Naana's Sparkle - always tends to present in good order 1 Dubai Bling - very fit, on toes (did the same at Goodwood) 8 Against The Wind - should sharpen up over hindquarters for the run 19 Stormy Impact - has got very warm 11 Erosandpsyche - well balanced, solid and muscular, takes the eye 17 Dapper Valley - needs the run 2 Stratusnine - probably not catching the eye as much as Goodwood but still fit and strong 16 Apollo One - very late to paddock, fit and well Full Result 1st Air Force One 13/2 2nd Corolla Point 5/1 joint-fav 3rd Toca Madera 5/1 joint-fav 4th Apollo One 16/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Geoff Oldroyd said: "He's always been knocking on the door, sometimes he misses the kick, but when he hits it he's very good. "We [the Bond family] go way back. "This is my favourite track – it always has been – so it's great."