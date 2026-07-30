Recap the action as the Trackside Live team are at York for every day of the 2026 Sky Bet Ebor Festival. Get paddock verdicts, results, replays and reaction here.
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17:20 - Sky Bet Nursery Handicap
Paddock updates
18 Note To Self - should tighten up for the run
9 Underdog - doesn’t jump out on fitness
16 Henley On Thames - plenty to like, well built and high level of rib definition
1 Ruler's Pride - looks in excellent order, lean and slender
21 Sue's Last Chance - fairly fit after a short break, not dismissed
19 Fantasy Force - can’t fault on fitness, less of an appealing physical
8 Sovereign Glory - preferred at Goodwood, lacks stand out quality against these
2 Havana Sprite - strong muscular type, plenty to like
10 Jumeirah Storm - little weak framed, will keep developing
6 Savage Mariner - appealed more at Goodwood, hasn’t come forward significantly
14 The Dancing Pirate - strong and muscular, has been presenting consistently
17 Super Tuscan - plain and lacking fitness, looked better at Goodwood
15 Rlasthorpe - very on toes, can do this but worse than he’s been in a few runs
22 Brandenburg - raw frame, looks like he’ll develop two to three, others preferred
13 Towelontheterrace - raw and babyish, has got warm, signs of inexperience
20 Bear Lee - strong and muscular, little busy but easily managed
4 God Given Talent - small and unassuming, has definition but doesn’t take the eye
22 Brandenburg - getting very toey
11 Peaveful Warrior - very tense and tight, head high, sweating heavily
Paddock verdict
16 Henley On Thames and 2 Havana Sprite best pair
Full Result
1st Henley On Thames 4/1 joint-fav
2nd Super Tuscan 16/1
3rd The Dancing Pirate 4/1 joint-fav
4th God Given Talent 15/2
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16:45 - Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap (Heritage Handicap)
Paddock updates
2 Poatan - fairly fit after a small break, might improve a touch but it would be marginal
7 Black Star Boy - always makes appeal, attractive physical, might tighten up again
4 Baker Blue - very fit, backing up quickly with no obvious averse effect
9 Tricky Tel - fit and well, tends to present well
15 Underwriter - notably fit, high level of definition
18 Boston Dan - compact sort, okay and no better
6 Manatee Mehmas - always presents well, does so again, fit
12 One And Gone - backs up quickly, very ribby
14 Shes Got A Brother - probably preferred earlier in the season (Epsom); still defined
10 Zain Primus - lean after a short break, notable
11 Stargazed - in good order, no issues
19 Call Margot - well defined, good demeanour
1 Naana's Shadow - toey but always displays same behaviour, no fitness concerns
8 Miss Yechance - very lean but has got a little warm
17 Dolos Dream - in fair order
13 Old Is Gold - fit and fine, probably preferred at Goodwood
3 Revival Power - little reluctant to enter paddock, in good order from a fitness perspective
16 Mighty Magnus - solid type, but no better
5 Schrodinger's Cat - strong and tricky to hold at times, plenty of muscle definition but could do with settling
Paddock Verdict
15 Underwriter and 10 Zain Primus best pair
Full Result
1st Miss Yechance 9/1
2nd Manatee Mehmas 10/1
3rd Naana's Shadow 4/1 fav
4th Baker Blue 14/1
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Paddock updates
4 Small Fry - very lean and angular, poor through the coat
15 Fireblade - didn’t make appeal at Ascot but presenting considerably better
2 Prydwen - very warm and tight, needs to settle
11 Westminster Moon - well balanced and an appealing physical, like
12 Shrimp Shady - one of the better models, shine to coat and well muscled
6 Mordor - needs run
13 Kilmeaden - incredibly lean for the yard, notable
5 Valedictory - big, heavy set type, preferred last time
1 Duke Of Oxford - angular and presents fit
3 Kirchner - in good order
7 Team Player - fussing in the head and needs to settle
10 Boatswain - might come on a touch
17 Mountain Road - on toes, needs to settle
16 Ride The Thunder - fit and well, no issues
8 Manxman - fit enough to do himself justice, might improve a touch but nothing significantly
9 In The Breeze - defined over quarters, okay, doesn’t stand out
Paddock Verdict
12 Shrimp Shady and 13 Kilmeaden best pair
Full Result
1st Small Fry 2/1 fav
2nd Mountain Road 20/1
3rd Ride The Thunder 11/1
4th Westminster Moon 40/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Dylan Brown McMonagle told ITV Racing: "It's good to get started, he did it very well. He was good from the gates, and it took a while for everyone to find their order.
"Once the race developed he relaxed, was very comfortable all the way, and he took me there easily. Then I just had to press the button."
Paddock updates
6 Action - never stands out, low head carriage in the pre-parade, okay and no better
9 Item - slender framed, can’t fault fitness but doesn’t fill the eye like others
2 Devil's Advocate - looks outclassed in terms of quality against these, little physical presence
3 Ombudsman - similar or better than Ascot, completely takes the eye. Can see every rib, spot on for the day.
7 Constitution River - remains one of the best three year olds in the category, deep chest, lovely demeanour, doesn’t turn a hair.
5 Zaydann - stocky build, well muscled, not a typical physical for a middle distance horse, taking proceedings well
8 Hawk Mountain - tall colt, much better demeanour than Sandown where he was a bit reluctant at times
1 Almaqam - in good order, big solid horse, likeable enough
4 Pride Of Arras - walks well, athletic physical, fit and fine
Paddock Verdict
3 Ombudsman best
Full Result
1st Item 10/1
2nd Almaqam 14/1
3rd Constitution River 7/4
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Colin Keane told ITV Racing: "He's a specialist around here, he seems to love it. At no point was i comfortable to be honest - not until William [Buick] came to me and he got between horses and that really got him going.
"It was only the last 50 yards I thought I had a chance. The rain was a worry but it's fresh ground."
Paddock updates
5 Pierre Bonnard - best we’ve seen him all season, big, scopey sort who hasn’t quite looked put together on previous runs this year. Really takes the eye.
6 Superior Choice - plain compared to some of these. Low set to the ground, very fit but lacks the wow factor.
1 Christmas Day - fit and fine, has a lovely demeanour. Second best of the O’Brien trio.
2 Maltese Cross - incredibly fit; especially for a yard where they can present a little heavy. Hard to fault.
3 Antigua - doesn’t make much appeal physically, for all he’s fit and well.
4 Galiyan - remains babyish and coltish at times, improving with experience but by no means the finished product.
Paddock Verdict
2 Maltese Cross and 5 Pierre Bonnard stand out here for the forecast.
Full Result
1st Maltese Cross 9/4
2nd Pierre Bonnard 10/3
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: "He proved it [his class] in the Derby and in the Grand Prix De Paris.
"The 5 lb penalty is a lot of weight, espeically in probably suboptimal conditions with the rain, but he did a great job.
"I had to get over onto the back of Ryan [Moore] and not be too deep [on the course]. He's matured as a horse
"I probably hit the front a bit too soon. He stays very well, but has speed. He's exciting."
Paddock updates
1 Alfred Wallace - hasn’t changed at all this year; consistent presentation. Small, sturdy and low to the ground colt.
7 Haffner - very appealing physical, well balanced, probably looks leaner than we’ve seen him
5 Fuel The Jet - very lean and fit, doesn’t have the same physical appeal of others in the race but can’t fault level of fitness
9 Stardom Glory - little on toes and fussing but no major concerns, defined behind
2 Big Cigar - different type than some of these, sturdy and powerful
11 Vega King - athletic and looks like he’ll keep improving physically, one for the notebook
10 Trean - two handlers and at times, keen; tuned for the day, no major faults to find but doesn’t knock your eye out
3 Clash Of Hearts - mature physical, wouldn’t be out of place in a three year old contest, good level of rib definition
8 Siouxperb - little plain, doesn’t draw the eye, tall and athletic
6 Gentle Hurricane - exactly what you’d expect from a Balding horse, in good order
Paddock Verdict
Worth noting that this isn’t an exceptional field. 7 Haffner best.
Full Result
1st Haffner 11/8 fav
2nd Gentle Hurricane 7/2
3rd Trean 9/2
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien told ITV Racing: "He's a very good mover, but he had no problem [with the softening ground] - he's very uncomplicated.
"Ryan [Moore] thought he was a bit babyish at Goodwood but wanted to come here.
"He will get a mile on his ear - the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf would be made for him.
"He's a Guineas, French Derby-type horse. I'm not sure he will get a mile and a half."
Paddock updates
20 The Man - not making immediate appeal, dull through the coat, okay definition but not a stand out
3 West Acre - very fit, tends to present this way, fine
9 Toca Madera - looks in good order again
14 Gold Star Hero - angular and narrow but presenting very fit
6 Lexington Blitz - on toes and poor through the coat, others preferred
4 Dark Thirty - catching the eye, good level of definition
7 Candy - not standing out, quiet demeanour
22 Another Baar - powerful and fit, bigger type than you’d expect from a sprinter but appeals
13 Spartan Arrow - plain through the coat, high level of definition
5 Corolla Point - fit and well
21 Ziggy's Triton - would be a concern backing up quickly, doesn’t take the eye
10 Trefor - has got warm and on toes, doesn’t always present with this behaviour
18 Air Force One - fit and well, plenty to enjoy
12 Naana's Sparkle - always tends to present in good order
1 Dubai Bling - very fit, on toes (did the same at Goodwood)
8 Against The Wind - should sharpen up over hindquarters for the run
19 Stormy Impact - has got very warm
11 Erosandpsyche - well balanced, solid and muscular, takes the eye
17 Dapper Valley - needs the run
2 Stratusnine - probably not catching the eye as much as Goodwood but still fit and strong
16 Apollo One - very late to paddock, fit and well
Full Result
1st Air Force One 13/2
2nd Corolla Point 5/1 joint-fav
3rd Toca Madera 5/1 joint-fav
4th Apollo One 16/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning trainer Geoff Oldroyd said: "He's always been knocking on the door, sometimes he misses the kick, but when he hits it he's very good.
"We [the Bond family] go way back.
"This is my favourite track – it always has been – so it's great."
Non runners:
1:50 Toyotomi (15)
2:25 Confucius (4)
4:10 Ghaiyya (14)
5:20 Persian Spring (7) - Elevating (12)
Going readings and weather:
Good: 6.1 on 19-08-2026 at 08:20
Home Straight readings; Far Side - 6.1 Centre - 6.3 Stands Side - 6.1
Met Office forecast; Wednesday - mostly cloudy with some sunny intervals and scattered showers around lunchtime,19 degrees.
Planned rail positions
Planned rail positions from 9f to the entrance to the Home Straight; Wednesday - innermost. Thursday - 3m out. Friday - 6m out. Saturday - 10m out
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