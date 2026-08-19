Kieran Shoemark York rides: Wednesday preview

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his rides on the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

13:50 Trefor

He won at Windsor ten days ago. Last year he finished second in that race and came her and won this and I think he’s in similar form again right now. He’s a good horse but who knows about the draw? It seems a lot of the fancied horses are low and we’re towards the stands’ side in 20. He’s in good order, I was very pleased with him at Windsor and I think he’ll run well. 14:25 Alfred Wallace

He’s impeccably bred. I was somewhat surprised to see him win as he did at Ascot last time. It probably says plenty that I chose to go and ride elsewhere that day. Oisin (Murphy) got on him, he came from last to first and won well. He’s improving with each run, I had a sit on him the other morning and I think he’s come forward again. It’s a pretty hot Acomb but he deserves to take his chance.

15:35 Almaqam

I’m excited to get on him in a brilliant Juddmonte International. There are two stand-out horses in Ombudsman and arguably the best three-year-old middle distance colt in Europe taking him on in the shape of Constitution River. I think Almaqam goes there slightly under the radar. He’s only had two runs this season and won a Group One first-time-up in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and ran a creditable race at Royal Ascot on ground that I thought was just on the quick side for him. He’s going to get his ground on Wednesday. It looks to be lovely, good ground and I can’t wait to get on him. He’s in great order. My horse stays well and the quicker they go the better for him. He’s so straightforward it doesn’t matter where I am in the race. Yes, I want to be more towards the front of the field, but it wouldn’t matter where we sit. 16:10 Fireblade

He’s off a mark he can be highly competitive from in 89 but in a big field, deep race like this at York you probably need to have seven pounds in hand and whether he has that, I’m not sure.

16:45 Black Star Boy

He won at Sandown first time, came here to a Listed race and then want to the Palace Of Holyrood at Royal Ascot where the ground was too quick for him. He jarred himself up and hasn’t run since but he’ll appreciate this ground at York and we think he has plenty of ability. I strongly believe we haven’t seen the best of him. But he has a tough draw in one, that’s never ideal. 17:20 Sovereign Glory