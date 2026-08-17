Richard Fahey Sky Bet Ebor Festival runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist on his team for the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York on Wednesday.

I was delighted to get Storm Force back on the track at Southwell on Sunday and pleased to see him win well. He’s a horse who can gallop and I like the way he travelled through the race there to win well. I’m not sure where we can go now, I think it will probably be another novice under a penalty, but it will be interesting to see how he progresses.

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York Wednesday 13:50 Stormy Impact

She has a decent draw in 11, I’m happy enough with that, but she just didn’t fire at all at Goodwood last time and I don’t know why. I don’t think I can blame the track because she handles Epsom well but nothing else has come to light. She’s in good form and I hope she bounces back. 14:25 Big Cigar

He’s stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time in this. The talk after the Richmond was that’s the direction we needed to go so we’re doing that. He needs to step up on what he's shown so far as it’s a good Acomb but if he does stay I think he can run better than his price suggests.

17:20 Crystal Queen

We’re drawn 22 and that worries me. It’s not where I’d pick to be. That’s the big concern for Wednesday. I was really looking forward to running her in this, I think she’ll appreciate going up to six furlongs for the first time and she’s in great nick at home but I do worry about where she's racing from. 17:20 Sue's Last Chance