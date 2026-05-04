Trackside: Horses to follow from Nottingham, Ascot and Newmarket

The Trackside team look back on a busy period of informative racing and flag up four horses they're keen to follow.

That’s Amore (Ralph Beckett) April 26, Nottingham - Nottinghamshire Oaks Back in 2024, a full-sister to Persica bolted up in a Newbury maiden and was instantly talked about as a possible Oaks contender for the following season, subject to a successful trial. That’s Amore didn’t trial successfully, finishing a well-beaten fourth behind Minnie Hauk in the Cheshire Oaks and wasn’t seen again for another ten months, returning with a victory in a Southwell Class 3 novice, where she looked to get her career back on track. Stepped up to Listed company at Nottingham, she blew hopes again with a disappointing sixth out of six finish, but maybe don’t give up on her quite yet. It’s possible That’s Amore is nowhere near as useful as her full brother, but her appearance before the Nottinghamshire Oaks would not have filled any paddock watchers with confidence. Behind in her coat (as many of the Ralph Beckett horses have presented early in the season), fretting and keen to post, she attempted to make all and weakened in the second part of the race. Beckett reported in his Sporting Life stable tour that the filly had fractured a pedal bone after Chester and should ‘improve significantly through the year’. We’re of the same opinion; maybe don’t write her off just yet.

Division (William Haggas) May 1, Ascot - Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes Trackside split up on Friday with David heading to Ascot to try and gain some Royal clues, and there were a couple on the day to take away. The field for the Commonwealth Cup Trial was a fascinating one in the paddock, with some clearly having stepped forward from two to three, a couple staying much the same (Brussels fell into that department, I thought) and a few not having grown at much at all. Division very much fell into the first category; we loved him at two and he’s progressed again physically at three, filling out well and looking a proper strong sprinter to follow for this year, for all I thought he’d sharpen up for his seasonal debut, but he might well have won with a bit more luck in the run in any case, blowing the start before having to switch late and running on strongly, beaten under half a length. I have no doubt he’ll reverse form with winner Coppull should they meet again, and the 16/1 for the Commonwealth Cup looks more than fair.

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Crownright (Ralph Beckett) May 1, Ascot - Darley EBF Fillies Novice Stakes If there’s just one I can take from the whole day, though, it’ll be the Frankel filly Crownright, who did a lot wrong here but has a whole heap of improvement to come once she learns what it’s all about, both beforehand and during the race. She’s clearly got a bit of temperament about her at this stage, quite jumpy when saddled up and a bit starry-eyed, but she’s a lovely model to look at, really fills the eye, and despite being a bit too keen for her own good in the race she finished off really nicely under no more than hands-and-heels from Colin Keane, finding only the more race-ready So Regal too good. She hit the line strongly and it took some time before Keane could pull her up; definitely one to keep on board as she learns and goes up in trip. Could be a very useful filly as the season progresses.