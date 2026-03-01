Trackside Live: Horses to Follow from Kelso, Newbury and Plumpton

Our Trackside Live team reflect on recent trips to Newbury, Plumpton and Kelso with a Dan Skelton horse the one to follow from the Scottish venue.

Hackney Hill (Paul Nicholls) February 27, Newbury – The West Berkshire Mencap Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle Race A double-take at the racecard was required when Hackney Hill strolled into the pre-parade ring – he had all the quality of a top novice rather than an unplaced maiden hurdler. Big and scopey, clearly bought for fences in time, the eight-year-old gelding was returning from a lengthy 425-day absence and was excited to be back out. He was confident but on his toes throughout and gave Jay Tidball a difficult time in the early parts of the race, desperate for his head. Settled by the time the field passed the stands for the first time, the damage was probably already done for Hackney Hill, who was nursed home quietly at the back of the field. Previous would not suggest that this son of Califet is a winner in the making but his appearance does hint at promise. He will improve considerably, both mentally and physically, for the returning run, making him an interesting prospect next time.

Mistral St Georges (Georgina Nicholls) February 27, Newbury - BetVictor Simple Things Juvenile Hurdle Georgina Nicholls knows how to find a chasing type and Mistral St Georges caught the eye in the paddock at Newbury. Caught the eye can come in different forms and the Ivanhowe gelding wouldn’t be the most aesthetically pleasing at this stage in his career – he had plenty of length through the back, plenty of chest and plenty of hind-end but the rest needs to catch up with him. After travelling well throughout the race despite his inexperience, jockey Finn Lambert found himself looming up like a good thing at the third-last flight before appearing astounded that he was at the front and promptly falling at the penultimate hurdle. Although his performance would hint at enough promise to suggest a winning run next time, Mistral St Georges appears a longer-term prospect – put him in the notebook for a nice three-mile chase down the line.

Quaviste (Dan Skelton) February 28, Kelso - bet365 Morebattle Hurdle Before we get stuck into two more newbies for the column, a reminder that back at the end of November we put up West Hill Verde as a horse to follow. And what a cracker he ran at 33a in the Premier Novices' Hurdle, the race before Quaviste’s; a bad mistake four out saw him drop from front rank to the rear, but he was still able to rally gamely for third, beaten around twelve lengths. Some effort, that. All and sundry will jump on now; remember, popkids, you heard it here first, and when he sees a fence next year, he’s going to fly. And so to Quaviste. Yes, he’s a good-looking, athletic type but mentally I don’t think he’s quite there yet; still some signs of greenness in the parade ring, interesting he was pulled out wide for his challenge rather than pushed through the pack, it would seem connections think similar. But there’s an engine there, for sure; keep him in mind for Aintree and Ayr, because he’ll keep getting tougher mentally and looks well handicapped. Better ground than Kelso’s might well suit, too.

