Trackside Live: Horses to Follow from Huntingdon, Southwell, Kempton & Fontwell

Our Trackside Live team reflect on recent visits to Huntingdon, Southwell, Kempton and Fontwell with their latest horses to follow.

Burano Murano (Denis Quinn) February 19, Huntingdon - ITM At Huntingdon Maiden Hurdle

Sometimes a winner can fly under the radar and on a poor card, at a sodden Huntingdon, it may be that the success of Burano Murano will be ignored. The market didn’t expect the grey to win either, with the four-year-old starting at 8/1 before making eye-catching headway before the second-last flight, pulling comfortably clear of the second-placed Lejo Du Seuil. It’s been an interesting career journey for the son of Planteur, who started his career with a disappointing flat debut with Denis Quinn. He had a few runs for Roger Teal, was tried over hurdles for Christian Williams before returning to Denis Quinn for further attempts on the flat. Yet heavy ground, inexplicably, brings out the best in the athletic grey, who had previously finished second on rain-soaked ground at Ffos Las and he appeared to skip through the deep conditions at Huntingdon as well. Hopefully the handicapper is gentle with Burano Murano’s opening mark, and with difficult conditions proving to be his ideal, the grey could be an interesting proposition next winter.

Station X (Bryan Smart) February 20, Southwell - SBK: Betting Without The Bull Handicap

It was a Constitution Hill kind-of-evening at Southwell, but Trackside never sleeps and a browse in the paddock before the six-furlong handicap proved worthwhile. Station X, trained by Bryan Smart, immediately caught the eye on his first start since a gelding operation. Agile and leggy compared to the usual Dark Angel types, the four-year-old looked like he would improve for a run – there was still a small amount of definition to find and he was on edge, with the excitement of a horse who had not been seen on the track for a little while. It was little surprise to see the grey race keenly in the early stages, taking a comfortable lead under David Nolan before failing to repel the late run of Star Chorus, despite rallying hard. He’ll undoubtedly come forward for the outing and will be one to keep an eye on, especially if the handicapper remains lenient. Rattlin Home (Dan Skelton) February 21, Kempton Park - Ladbrokes "Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing" Open National Hunt Flat Race

There was plenty to like in the final race at Kempton Park, with multiple contenders for the paddock pick award. Although one of three liked (La Roi Remi and Red Metal also caught the eye), it was hard not to be taken by Rattlin Home. A little unfurnished physically, the long-legged athletic gelding had a lovely, if clueless, demeanour and was clearly much-adored by owners. He was in the rear in the early parts of the race but the penny seemed to drop with four furlongs to run, when the El Salvador gelding began to make eye-catching headway. He flattened out like a green horse when unable to find a clear passage, but ran on promisingly to finish second behind Jamie Snowden’s Fine Shot. This point-to-point winner will have learnt plenty for the run and it will be interesting to see where he turns up next; a nice prospect to keep an eye on.

Betgoodwin (Chris Gordon) February 22, Fontwell - starsports.bet Handicap Hurdle

