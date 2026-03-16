Trackside: Horses to follow from 2026 Cheltenham Festival

Three Dan Skelton-trained horses feature among the latest update as our Trackside team look back on the Cheltenham Festival handicaps.

Riskintheground (Dan Skelton) 10 March – Cheltenham – Sun Racing Plate Handicap Chase “He’s getting there.” The words of Vicki Gibbins, my wonderful (it says here) work partner who has seen Riskintheground a few times this season. Outclassed behind Haiti Couleurs at Newbury, last of nine at Kempton, a track that clearly doesn’t suit him, he was starting to look better in his coat for the Plate and his fitness better than previously seen. This was a step back in the right direction, never put in the race in anger but just starting to make a bit of progress when Booster Bob fell in front of him at the last. A top-six finish probably was the best he could have hoped for anyway, but all the same he dropped a big hint that another big run in the Silver Cup here next month - a race he won last year - is on the cards.

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Kateira (Dan Skelton) / Puturhandstogether (Joseph O’Brien) 11 March – Cheltenham - BetMGM Handicap Hurdle I’ll take two forward from the BetMGM Handicap Hurdle, a race in which winner Jingko Blue and second Franciscan Rock were pretty much the 1-2 throughout the contest; it proved a tough race for those held up out the back. Katiera looked on good terms with herself and never turned a hair in the paddock, she was as good as gold and a big run looked forthcoming. However, she was one of those never able to land a telling blow, looking a bit of a threat turning in but merely plugging on after that, finishing a well-held sixth in the end. She looks fairly handicapped at present and I’d not judge her too harshly on this, in fact she’ll be interesting at Aintree next month given her good record there. The paddock pick was Puturhandstogether, who looked tuned up to the minute for this, both of us thought he looked spot-on but again, hold-up tactics proved against him and ultimately he probably didn’t stay this trip either. If he drops back to around two miles next time out he might be of more interest, particularly if he turns up looking as good as he did here.

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Ballysax Hank (Gavin Cromwell) 11 March – Cheltenham – Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Ballysax Hank was the paddock pick (and better behaved that he can be) for the Grand Annual but quite simply, found the trip too sharp and could never get in it, running on late for sixth. He’ll be of a lot more interest if returned to around two and a half miles next time, the sort of trip over which he won last year’s Summer Plate at Market Rasen. The Bluesman (Olly Murphy) 13 March – Cheltenham – Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase Olly Murphy had his team well tuned up for the week - both The Bluesman and later in the week, Sticktotheplan in the County Hurdle, were among the picks of the paddock, and The Bluesman has probably run a better race than finishing seventh would suggest. The first six home were all much better positioned the way the race panned out - yet another handicap where being on or near the front was advantageous - and he did best of those held up. A good-looking individual, as long as he’s over this in good time then he’ll be interesting at Aintree.

Kikijo (Philip Hobbs/Johnson White) 13 March – Cheltenham – Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle Kikijo was one of a handful in the Pertemps that we thought might well come on for the run, having been off for three months and he didn’t look anywhere near as sharp as when scoring here in November. He ran well enough here on ground quick enough to think that, once conditions slow up again (which will suit him) he’s still capable off this mark and it’s worth bearing in mind he did run well at Aintree earlier in the season on his seasonal reappearance (when again, he needed the run). Of interest this spring when the rain comes.

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Tellherthename (Dan Skelton) 13 March – Cheltenham – County Hurdle I saw it. You saw it. We all saw it. Tellherthename Finished midfield on the bridle in the County Hurdle after getting no run in the straight, and that after having no more than three horses behind him beforehand. Interestingly, we both thought he’d come on for the run beforehand, and he should improve fitness-wise for this; a word of warning though, there’s a chance he gets massively overbet next time off the back of this run, and there could be value elsewhere, whatever race he lines up in.