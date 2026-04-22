Flat Stable Tour: Ralph Beckett on big hopes for next season

Finding the right balance of youth and experience can be tricky, however trainer Ralph Beckett appears to have formulated the perfect blend ahead of the 2026 season.

After enduring what he describes was a "challenging year" in 2025, the Kimpton Down Stables handler is enthusiastic about his prospects this time around.

However, last year was not a disastrous one by any stretch of the imagination for the Leeds United fan after his team banked £3,357,751 in domestic prizemoney from 103 winners, which included Group One glory for Qirat in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

With more than 30 horses aged four and over staying in training, including Qirat and Group Two scorers Amiloc and Pride Of Arras, his older brigade looked in rude health.