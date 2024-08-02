Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Goodwood and Newmarket on Saturday

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets for the ITV racing at Goodwood and Newmarket on Saturday.

Goodwood 1.50 1 pt – 2 Al Aasy

An incredibly tight contest – all of the five runners priced between 7/2 and 4/1 at the time of putting this preview together – and it’s hard to have a great deal of confidence behind suggesting any of them, but perhaps the most compelling one is Al Aasy. Admittedly, he hasn’t always been one for maximum faith, beaten at prices as short as 1/2, 4/6 and 11/10 over the past few years but, on the flip side, he’s a strong-travelling horse with a turn of foot, and a steadily-run race at 1½m around here should enable him to use that to good effect. 2.25 0.5 pt – 7 Ayyab

It’s hardly surprising that the progressive pair Fairbanks and Align The Stars – a very rare three-year-old to run in the race – have been put in short at the head of the betting, and it’s surely best to look elsewhere from a value perspective, with Ayyab an interesting alternative. Progressive last year at three in her first season racing, she’s done even better this year, proving her suitability to this track when edging a very close finish in a good time in May before acquitting herself creditably in listed company last time, a stiff task made harder by meeting trouble entering the straight. A big filly, who can take a bit of winding up, she leaves the impression she could have even more to offer over this trip, while the booking of Marquand in the saddle looks a plus, too. 3.00 0.5 pt – 12 Oxford Comma (Non-runner) There isn’t a really compelling one at the top of the betting for the Lillie Langtry so it could be worth speculating at bigger odds, and Oxford Comma, who’s just one of two three-year-olds in the field, is totally unexposed after just three outings, promises to relish the new trip, and has more going for her than being close to outsider of the whole field suggests. She’s won both her starts this season, in minor events at Salisbury and Doncaster, and her three-length verdict over colts and geldings in the latter was a useful effort backed up by the timefigure. Her strength at the finish over a mile and a half that day, plus her breeding (she’s by Nathaniel with some stern German blood on her dam’s side), underlines that this stiffer test will suit all the more, and while it’ll probably take about a stone’s worth of improvement to put her on the premises this time, that doesn’t look out of the question considering her overall profile, with any doubts about the ground (she’s yet to tackle good going or firmer) more than factored into the price. 3.35 1 pt – 14 Purosangue & 0.5 pt ew – 1 Ramazan

A two-pronged approach looks a good way to tackle the Stewards’ Cup and the one at the top of the shortlist is Timeform top-rated Purosange. He was a listed winner as a two-year-old and while he’s yet to get his head in front in tough company as a three-year-old, his recent second in a Group 3 at Sandown was a career-best effort that has him looking well treated making his handicap debut from a mark of 101. His close second to Big Evs in last year’s Molecomb bodes well for this return to Goodwood, and Khaadem, Dancing Star (for Purosangue’s trainer Andrew Balding) and Magical Memory have all won this as a three-year-olds in the last decade. At bigger odds, there’s also room for including Ramazan in calculations. He’s struggled in pattern company the last twice, but before that he was an excellent second from today’s mark in the Victoria Cup. Indeed, big-field handicaps seem to suit him ideally – he was close second in last year’s Ayr Gold Cup the last time he ran in one over this trip - and he’s got a 5-lb claimer up for this one, with the visor that seemed to sharpen him up at Ascot removed having perhaps lost its effect in two runs since. Newmarket 2.05 1 pt – 12 Art Design

This is a really competitive nursery, but Timeform ratings point the way towards bottom weight Art Design, who’s 4 lb clear at the top of the figures. Admittedly, the improvement she showed when second at Thirsk last time isn’t the easiest to swallow – she hadn’t looked anything flash in two starts prior to that, while the horse that won the race appeared to show significant improvement on its fifth outing – but the time compared extremely well with the rest of the races on the card and the others runners in the race finished strung out in behind. For now at least, it’s worth taking that progress at face value, and it suggests that an opening mark of 71 could underestimate her to a significant degree, for a trainer in William Haggas who, although uncharacteristically quiet with the two-year-olds so far this year, has landed a couple of nurseries lately and overall has his string in excellent form. 2.40 1 pt – 8 Fairy Glen

Fairy Glen has more improvement to find on paper with some of these, but such is her rate of progress that she looks capable of bridging the gap to the likes of Lmay and Ching Shih. Having made her debut only just before Christmas, she learnt plenty from that to win a Wolverhampton novice in early-January, and her latest win, when reappearing from six months off, represented another big step forward, absolutely running away with a similar event under a penalty at Kempton upped to this trip. She has to prove she can translate her form to turf, but that wasn’t an issue for her dam who carried over all-weather progress that had seen her finish second in the Northumberland Plate back to turf to see her placed in the Ebor, while this is a race that has gone to a three-year-old – including some similarly lightly-raced ones - for each of the past five years.

