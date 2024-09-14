Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Doncaster and Chester on Saturday

Doncaster

1.50 – No Bet

An interesting race with the future in mind but not one that offers an obvious betting opportunity given the prices on offer on Friday afternoon. Chancellor probably deserves to be favourite given his winning form at the track and with a bit of cut in it and his defeat at Ascot looks better now with winners having emerged from it, but he doesn’t have much, if anything in hand of Wolf of Badenoch, a fellow C&D winner who still has untapped potential on the back of his second last time in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood. Throw in a couple of unbeaten sorts in the shape of Bay City Roller and Righthere Rightnow and the Aidan O’Brien pair and the race looks a minefield.

2.25 1 pt – 19 Vintage Clarets

A cracking renewal of the Portland with it easy to make a case for over half of these. Historical results over C&D suggest low draws might be up against it while the presence of front-runners in stalls 14 (Bergerac), 18 (Get It) and 19 (Hiya Maite) are other reasons to think high draws could have the edge. In stalls 20-22 are Vintage Clarets, Cover Up and American Affair and it’s easy to make a case for all three given they all shaped better than the bare result on their most recent start but given he’s the biggest price of the trio, the case for Vintage Clarets is the most compelling. He's a well handicapped horse again these days, running in this from a mark below what his two wins last autumn were gained from and fully 5 lb lower than when edged out in a three-way photo behind Democracy Dilemma at Chester in May. He comes into the race in better heart than recent form figures suggest and he shaped really well behind JM Jungle at the Ebor meeting, finishing only eighth overall but second in his group from a high draw at a meeting that was dominated all week by single figure stalls and caught further back than ideal to boot. He’s fancied to build on his fifth in last year’s race and even if he doesn’t get the rub of the green today, ought to be winning before the season is out.

3.00 1 pt – 2 Kinross

A surprisingly deep field for the Park Stakes this year considering the total prize fund is only around half of what Breege took home for winning in the same grade at the Ebor meeting three weeks previously and Kinross, who was a non-runner at York because of the firmish conditions, is fancied to resume winning ways with conditions here looking more favourable. He might not be quite as good as he was when winning this in 2022, but he’s not far off that level and his second to Montassib in the Chipchase at Newcastle on his return looks a bit better now than it did at the time in any case. He can be forgiven his two defeats since, conditions placing insufficient emphasis on stamina when eighth in the July Cup and caught too far out of his ground when a never-nearer third to Audience in the Lennox. Younger legs in the shape of Poet Master and 3-y-o Lead Artist will provide a stern test, but it’s one Kinross still looks up to.

3.40 1 pt – Jan Brueghel

Not a vintage St Leger – at least on what they’ve achieved to date – but certainly a competitive one with 5 very plausible winners. Illinois is the Ballydoyle number one, or at least the putative one with Ryan Moore opting to ride at Leopardstown instead, but the dangers may lie within the stable, principally in the shape of Jan Brueghel. The only one of these not to have run at 2 and much the least exposed, he’s won all 3 starts to date despite being far from the finished article, stamina looking to be his strong suit. To that end, the step up to this trip in a race in which the third representative from the stable seems likely to set a good pace seems sure to bring out even more, and he wouldn’t need to improve much further on his Gordon Stakes win to be right in the mix.

4.15 1 pt – 1 Liberty Lane

Liberty Lane has a tendency to be keen in his races, which has held him back on his last couple of starts, but he returned from a break to win at his meeting last year, and may well be able to do so again. The presence of PJ McDonald in the saddle for the first time is an interesting angle, while there’s no doubting that Liberty Lane has a class angle on his rivals – officially 8 lb better than any of his rivals. Provided he doesn’t pull his chance away he can make that count.

Chester

2.05 2 pts – 1 Al Qareem

La Yakel is favourite for this listed race on Friday afternoon, and he was undoubtedly impressive when winning the Lanark Silver Bell at Hamilton last time, but he may well need to up his game further on this first start beyond handicap company, and Al Qareem looks a very solid alternative. He’s yet to win this year but is dependable and hardy, and seems to thrive at this time of year, successful in a Group 2 on Arc weekend as a 3-y-o and returned from a break to win this race last year before following up in the Cumberland Lodge at Ascot. He beat Bluestocking no less when winning the race last year, a close second to Hamish (under penalty, like the winner) in the John Porter on his return shows he retains his ability this year, while the return to testing ground should be right up his street, and he may well be able to dominate this if on song.

2.40 1 pt – 8 Vera Verto

A valuable staying handicap, and it’s unsurprisingly a tightly-knit affair on adjusted ratings, but the one that makes most appeal at the prices is the Timeform top-rated Vera Verto. Gavin Cromwell’s mare progressed really well last year, particularly in the autumn, winning handicaps at Listowel and Newmarket before finishing second in a listed race at Bath. She’s struggled to quite recapture that form so far this year, but has dropped in the weights and her last run when second to the British-trained Prydwen at Killarney represented a step back in the right direction. Indeed, that was an effort that suggested a step up to 2m could help her, testing ground is no fear, and the likelihood of a good pace thanks to the likes of Emiyn, Solent Gateway and Mr Escobar should be in her favour.