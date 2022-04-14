Ravenscraig Castle (Iain Jardine)

The owners going by the name of Castle Racing Scotland had three horses run for them on the Flat in Britain last season, all of them trained by Iain Jardine and named after significant landmarks north of the border.

One of them was Ravenscraig Castle, who shares his name with a structure in Kirkcaldy dating back to the second half of the fifteenth century, when King James II ordered it to be built as a place of residence for his wife, Queen Mary of Gueldres.

Today the castle lies in ruins, but it will be a surprise if the racing career of the equine Ravenscraig Castle meets the same fate in 2022, such was the staying power he showed in five appearances last season.

Ravenscraig Castle achieved just a fair level of form in three starts at two, but he took a big step forward after nine months off and a gelding operation to open his account at Carlisle in July. Making his handicap debut from an opening BHA mark of 69, he was well suited both by the step up in trip and the way things developed, coming from a long way back in a strongly-run race to win by a length and a quarter.