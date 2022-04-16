Given his dam’s high-class middle-distance pedigree and trainer David Menuisier's reputation for taking the steady approach, it bodes extremely well for Lionel's prospects that he showed so much ability when filling the runner-up spot on his debut in a one-mile novice at Newbury towards the backend of last season.

Lionel carries the distinctive pink and white silks of Normandie Stud and he hails from one of the operation's most successful families.

His dam, Gretchen, is a granddaughter of Agnus – the first mare purchased by Phillipa Cooper after buying Normandie Stud – and a daughter of the acclaimed Dolores. From eight runners, Dolores produced seven winners, four black-type performers and a Group One winner in the shape of Duncan, her highest-rated progeny who dead-heated in the 2011 Irish St Leger.