The Timeform team continue their list of horses to follow with Simon Baker highlighting a once-raced colt trained by David Menuisier.
Given his dam’s high-class middle-distance pedigree and trainer David Menuisier's reputation for taking the steady approach, it bodes extremely well for Lionel's prospects that he showed so much ability when filling the runner-up spot on his debut in a one-mile novice at Newbury towards the backend of last season.
Lionel carries the distinctive pink and white silks of Normandie Stud and he hails from one of the operation's most successful families.
His dam, Gretchen, is a granddaughter of Agnus – the first mare purchased by Phillipa Cooper after buying Normandie Stud – and a daughter of the acclaimed Dolores. From eight runners, Dolores produced seven winners, four black-type performers and a Group One winner in the shape of Duncan, her highest-rated progeny who dead-heated in the 2011 Irish St Leger.
Gretchen, a daughter of Galileo, was a high achiever herself during a short career, with her five starts including three wins, most notably the Group Two Park Hill Stakes, over a mile and three quarters, at Doncaster in 2015.
Lionel is Gretchen's first foal to hit the track and he shaped with clear promise at Newbury, making a big, eye-catching move out wide to dispute the lead inside the final furlong before ultimately coming off second best against a rival who had the benefit of previous experience.
Menuisier surprisingly posts a level-stake profit with his two-year-old debutants, but a 6% strike rate with such types is probably the better guide as to how ready he tends to get his juveniles at the first attempt.
With that in mind, Lionel, who has the Timeform large ‘P’ attached to his rating, looks the type to make significant improvement given time. His sire, Lope de Vega, is more of an influence for speed than stamina but Lionel ought to be suited by at least a mile and a quarter.
*Lionel is entered in a maiden over 11 furlongs at Newbury on Saturday.
(Simon Baker - Senior Horse Racing Analyst)