Desert Crown (Sir Michael Stoute)

Owner Saeed Suhail had his blue and yellow colours carried to victory in the 2003 Derby by Kris Kin, described by his trainer Sir Michael Stoute as one of the laziest horses he had handled.

The fact that Kris Kin showed so little at home prompted Kieren Fallon, who rode him for the first time at Epsom, to pass him over when he won his Derby trial, the Dee Stakes at Chester as the 20/1 outsider of four, and his lack of sparkle on the gallops also meant his name was missing at the Derby acceptance stage.

Fortunately for connections, Kris Kin’s Chester win prompted them to come up with the £90,000 fee to add him to the Derby field at the late supplementary stage.

Stoute and Suhail might have another Derby contender on their hands with Desert Crown. It took Kris Kin two goes to win his maiden late in the year as a two-year-old, but Desert Crown went one better, winning first time up at Nottingham in early-November at odds of 11/1.