Eldar Eldarov (Roger Varian)

Last November, Sakhir Racecourse staged the third running of the valuable Bahrain International Trophy which was won by the popular veteran Lord Glitters, trained in Britain by David O’Meara.

No doubt with its eye on Dubai a bit further down the coast of the Persian Gulf, the Kingdom of Bahrain is keen to raise its own international profile as a racing nation.

More surprisingly, perhaps, another sport that is popular in Bahrain is Mixed Martial Arts thanks to the enthusiasm of the King’s son Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa (‘KHK’), who has assembled his own stable of fighters known as the KHK MMA Team.

Among its members is the Russian-born welterweight Eldar Eldarov, who currently boasts a record of just two defeats in 15 fights as a professional.

Eldar Eldarov now has an equine namesake – owned by KHK Racing Ltd – who looks as though he too might be hard to beat in future the way he came out fighting on his debut at Nottingham in October.