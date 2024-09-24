Although he’s trained in the west of Wales by Peter & Michael Bowen, their useful chaser Statuario has made Perth a home from home and he can record his third win of the season at the Scottish track. Statuario was already a dual course winner as a novice in 2022 when successful at this same meeting.

A lengthy absence followed, but he got back to winning ways over this course and distance in May and followed up with a neck win over Hang In There in the Perth Gold Cup in June. Since then, Statuario has run a cracker to finish third behind Sure Touch in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen and can be excused his last run when mid-division in a big field at the Galway Festival. Back in a smaller field at a track where he has an excellent record, Statuario heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb and has major claims.