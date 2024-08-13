Gracious Leader was an expensive yearling but showed only fair form on his first three starts. However, he proved a totally different proposition following a gelding operation when opening his account on handicap debut at Lingfield three weeks ago. He was all the rage in the betting on that occasion, and duly made a mockery of his opening mark, overcoming some adverse circumstances to win with plenty in hand, shuffled back and forced wide on the home turn, but finding plenty in the straight to win going away. Gracious Leader is out of a smart mare and, judged on that performance, he has plenty more to offer and he is strongly fancied to defy an 8 lb rise kept to the all-weather.

