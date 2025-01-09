Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

MAKING A MOVE - 16:10 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

MAKING A MOVE showed next to nothing in a handful of starts for John Michael Burke when trained in Ireland (125/1 was the shortest price he was sent off), but he was gambled on when making his debut for these connections and wasn’t beaten far. He showed his first form on what was his handicap debut, travelling into the contest with purpose, but ultimately shaping as though the step up to a mile and a quarter was too much of a test on his return from three months off. Making A Move also caught the eye dropped in trip over this course and distance last week, too, looking unlucky not to go very close and perhaps even win. He again travelled well, but had to wait for a gap, and once it opened, he finished his race well. Kept to classified company, he looks the one to beat on these terms, and is very much a standout.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.