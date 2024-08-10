Jez Bomb had been shaping nicely and duly showed improved form when meeting older horses for the first time to open his account over nine furlongs at Redcar three weeks ago. That performance can be marked up quite a bit, too, as he overcame a significant pace bias, coming from last to first in taking fashion in a race which wasn’t run at a true gallop. Jez Bomb still had plenty to do three furlongs from home, but he picked up in taking fashion and was comfortably on top at the line. This is a stronger race but a subsequent 3lb rise more than likely underestimates him.

