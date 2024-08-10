Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:30 · SAT August 10, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Jez Bomb – 17:10 Ripon

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Jez Bomb had been shaping nicely and duly showed improved form when meeting older horses for the first time to open his account over nine furlongs at Redcar three weeks ago. That performance can be marked up quite a bit, too, as he overcame a significant pace bias, coming from last to first in taking fashion in a race which wasn’t run at a true gallop. Jez Bomb still had plenty to do three furlongs from home, but he picked up in taking fashion and was comfortably on top at the line. This is a stronger race but a subsequent 3lb rise more than likely underestimates him.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

