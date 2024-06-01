Fairbanks was brought along gradually as a juvenile and he wasn't knocked about on his return in a minor event over a mile and a quarter at Windsor last season, either. However, he has done nothing but progress since entering handicaps and being fitted with a visor, winning four of his five starts in this sphere. He is now 24 lb higher in the weights than when making a winning handicap debut, but he produced yet another career-best effort when resuming winning ways at Newcastle last month, and that performance marked him out as potentially smart. Fairbanks was given an enterprising ride on that occasion, kicking on over two furlongs out and well in command entering the final furlong. He is clearly a most progressive horse and this even longer trip has the potential to unlock further improvement, so he can defy a 7 lb rise and win again before having his sights raised even further.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

