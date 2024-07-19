Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
20:49 · FRI July 19, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Beautiful Crown - 18:25 Haydock

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Beautiful Crown was only third at Sandown last time when bidding to make it three from three since joining Jack Jones from Brett Johnson but he shaped well from an unfavourable position and remains capable of adding to his tally. Beautiful Crown was too far back in a race run at just an ordinary tempo but he stuck to his task well down the outside to grab third close home. He's made a positive start since joining this yard and remains well treated based on the pick of his form for his previous trainer; indeed, he's won off a 6 lb higher mark than the one he competes from on Saturday.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

