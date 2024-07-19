Beautiful Crown was only third at Sandown last time when bidding to make it three from three since joining Jack Jones from Brett Johnson but he shaped well from an unfavourable position and remains capable of adding to his tally. Beautiful Crown was too far back in a race run at just an ordinary tempo but he stuck to his task well down the outside to grab third close home. He's made a positive start since joining this yard and remains well treated based on the pick of his form for his previous trainer; indeed, he's won off a 6 lb higher mark than the one he competes from on Saturday.

