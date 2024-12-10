Sporting Life
Logged In Article Image
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue December 10, 2024 · 2h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

FINE CASTING

Runner-up, 2½m handicap hurdle, Lingfield, Monday 9 December

Fine Casting has fallen a long way in the weights but shaped as though he's ready to capitalise when an encouraging runner-up at Lingfield.

The eight-year-old Fine Casting was unable to shake off an improver half his age, but he stuck to his task well and ran much better than he had when down the field on his return at Haydock last month.

At Lingfield he was running off a mark 6 lb lower than the one he defied at Haydock a couple of seasons ago, while he was competitive off even even higher marks over fences last season.

