Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Runner-up, 2½m handicap hurdle, Lingfield, Monday 9 December
Fine Casting has fallen a long way in the weights but shaped as though he's ready to capitalise when an encouraging runner-up at Lingfield.
The eight-year-old Fine Casting was unable to shake off an improver half his age, but he stuck to his task well and ran much better than he had when down the field on his return at Haydock last month.
At Lingfield he was running off a mark 6 lb lower than the one he defied at Haydock a couple of seasons ago, while he was competitive off even even higher marks over fences last season.
