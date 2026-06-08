Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Guess who has a runner in division one of the Clive Cox Racing EBF Restricted Novice Stakes?

There must be a bit of pressure when you sponsor a race yourself as a trainer, though not as much as a friend of mine who once asked his girlfriend to marry him in a race title at Pontefract; luckily the handicap was split, just in case she said no the first time. Though he only started sponsoring it last term, Clive Cox has a good record in Tuesday’s contest, winning both divisions in 2023, one in 2024, and saddling placed horses in both races last term, one of which was won by subsequent National Stakes winner Zavateri. Though not from the most precocious of families, his newcomer Secret Society’s sales price rose as a yearling, and he is a half-brother to Linwood who was fourth (at 40/1) in this race in 2024, so he is of obvious interest. Undiscovered (Ralph Beckett; 23% strike-rate with juveniles at the track) is bred to improve further and has an entry over seven furlongs at Sandown later this week, so more appealing are Foscarini and Minzazi who both have big sales race entries. The former is another Without Parole colt for Zavateri’s connections, while Minzazi’s dam Mitzi Winks was an emphatic debut winner in the US, and the yard has a good handle on the two-year-old division. Better should be expected from Green Titan and Empire Rising who should be much wiser after modest beginnings, but the most interesting runner with experience is Benefacta who caught the eye in defeat at Chepstow last month; she missed an engagement due to a bruised foot at Epsom, though.

Guess who has a runner in division two of the Clive Cox Racing EBF Restricted Novice Stakes?

Cox saddles Make No Mistake half an hour later, a well-entered-up son of the 2019 Guineas winner Magna Grecia, a sire whose progeny have been fairly precocious. Make No Mistake’s half-brother Suanni ran well when a big price on debut, but he’d be breaking new ground for the family if making a winning debut. Clearly the market should help once more, but Beresford Gap and – in particular – Flying Pirate look of interest. The last-named is by Blackbeard, Timeform’s highest-rated colt of 2022 who includes leading Coventry Stakes contender Edward Thatch amongst his first crop. Flying Pirate’s dam Karakatsie was a debut winner in the US, albeit over a mile. He’s not known for first-time-out winners, but Michael Wigham runs the speedily-bred Walbrook whose brother Alpha Capture was a sharp two-year-old, as was his half-brother Acklam Express who won three times as a juvenile for the aforementioned Cox. Interestingly, both horses won listed sprints at York in the autumn of their first seasons. David Egan (1/4 for the yard) looks an eye-catching jockey booking, too. Of those with form, Harry Knows, who has been gelded since a disappointing effort (hampered late on) in a strong Goodwood novice, looks the one the newcomers will need to beat.

Rossa or Rossa at Salisbury?