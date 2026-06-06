Betfred Derby reaction: David Ord on Christmas Day and the remarkable race of 2026

Rain, wind, dark clouds everywhere. It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

Packed stands in the paid enclosures but only the committed will still party on the hill on days like these, even if it’s free.

Epsom threw the kitchen sink at reviving the Betfred Derby Festival but you can only control the controllables.

As can trainers and jockeys.

For nine races this weekend the common perception was the stands’ side was the place to be. So over they came, races at any trip, as close to the rail as you can get and stick your head down for the line.