+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord on a remarkable Betfred Derby day

Betfred Derby reaction: David Ord on Christmas Day and the remarkable race of 2026

Sporting Life Plus
Sat June 06, 2026 · 7 min ago

Our man at the track leaves Epsom baffled and confused as Christmas Day wins a Betfred Derby on an afternoon unlike any that has gone before.

Rain, wind, dark clouds everywhere. It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

Packed stands in the paid enclosures but only the committed will still party on the hill on days like these, even if it’s free.

Epsom threw the kitchen sink at reviving the Betfred Derby Festival but you can only control the controllables.

As can trainers and jockeys.

For nine races this weekend the common perception was the stands’ side was the place to be. So over they came, races at any trip, as close to the rail as you can get and stick your head down for the line.

Aidan O'Brien and team prepare to walk the Derby course
Aidan O'Brien and team prepare to walk the Derby course
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING