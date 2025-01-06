Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Owen most in-form trainer at Wolverhampton On Timeform’s scale, of the trainers at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening, there isn’t a hotter one around than James Owen, so his sole runner, Forever Proud, who goes in the Weekly Free Bets With BetMGM Extra Handicap (17:00), has to be considered.

She arrives in top form, too, having won two of her last three starts, the latest coming over this course and distance. That was just a run-of-the-mill handicap run in thick fog and, though the pace was only modest, it was encouraging that the places were filled by in-form sorts. It was a straightforward win for Forever Proud, leading on entering the straight and just kept up to his work to prevail by a length from his two main market rivals. He stays in the same grade of handicap now and must have a solid chance from a 4lb higher mark.

Heavenly Fire can open her account Scott Dixon hasn’t had a winner since November, and Heavenly Fire is still a maiden, but there are still reasons to think that she has a live chance in the Best Odds Guaranteed at BetMGM Handicap (20:00).

She left her most recent efforts behind, returning to something like her best form over this course and distance, and was arguably unlucky not to come home in front. Heavenly Fire shaped like the best horse at the weights, racing from off the pace but meeting plenty of trouble in running. She looked like she was coming with a winning run, staying on well only to be squeezed up inside the final furlong to be beaten a length. Heavenly Fire also came from much further back than the two who beat her and those rivals have franked the form since, the runner-up winning next time. Heavenly Fire was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag after that performance, marking her out as a horse to look out for and, able to race from the same mark now, with a professional jockey back on board, she is expected to go very close.

Ash Wednesday a sectional horse to follow Ash Wednesday remains a maiden, but his last two efforts on the all-weather have been particularly encouraging, so he looks very interesting in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (20:30).