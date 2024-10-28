Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Eustace looking for first winner at Catterick Harry Eustace took over the training license from his father, James, in 2021 and he has made an excellent start to his career. In that time, Eustace has had only five runners at Catterick, but he sends two on Tuesday in search of his first winner at the track, and must have an excellent chance of doing so with Lennox in the mile and a half handicap (13:42). He is from the family of very smart James Garfield and he bumped into a couple of promising sorts earlier this year before opening his account in good style in an 11 furlong maiden at Southwell last month, justifying strong support and doing so in good style. The ground will likely be on the soft side at Catterick, so he does need to prove himself in testing conditions, but he’s totally unexposed over middle distances, likely has even more to offer, and a mark of 81 shouldn’t be beyond him back in handicap company.

In-form Coltherd has rare runner at Bangor Stuart Coltherd isn’t a frequent visitor to Bangor, having had just 12 runners at the track since 2010, but he sends Breeze of Wind for the three-mile handicap chase (14:22) on Tuesday, so he is well worth noting. Breeze of Wind showed improved form upon joining this yard last season, winning four times in handicaps over fences, and going up 27lb in the weights in the process. He proved he stays very well when winning a marathon handicap at Hexham in March and he progressed further in defeat afterwards, proving at least as good as ever when last seen in the Highland National at Perth in April. Breeze of Wind was well supported on his return last season and ran well in defeat, so he can go well when fresh, and he makes his reappearance at a time when his yard is flying. He looks interesting on his return to action, likely to progress further still this season.

Wot You Wearing can record another Chepstow success An open handicap chase (15:45), but Wot You Wearing can boast an unbeaten record at Chepstow, with both of his wins coming over this course and distance, the latest in November last year from a 10lb lower mark. He confirmed himself in top form on his return from eight months off when beaten a head at Hereford a fortnight ago, settled in the rear and kept wide, not so fluent at the third last but responding well to pressure from there. Wot You Wearing was produced to lead in the straight and looked set to assert away – he traded a 1.04 in-running on Betfair – but he was unable to shake off the eventual winner, just edged out on the run-in. He is 3lb higher now, but the return to this shorter trip will help, and he also has cheekpieces back on to sharpen him up further. It is also worth noting that his trainer, Robert Stephens, is in terrific form, with three of his last six runners all winning.

Tip of the Day Midnight’s Dream – 17:30 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer Sectional, Top Rated

Midnight’s Dream was a pricey yearling and was strong in the betting for his handicap debut at Thirsk last month despite not really setting the world alight in his qualifying runs. He proved a disappointment on that occasion, but he very much caught the eye back on the all-weather at Kempton earlier this month, producing his best effort to date and deserving extra credit for finishing as close as he did from his position in a steadily-run race. Midnight’s Dream wasn’t best away from the stalls, but he settled in midfield and finished well from further back in a race where the winner and runner-up were at the forefront throughout. His performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he’s expected to prove himself well handicapped now with the step up to a mile sure to suit.