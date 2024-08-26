Timeform Daily View | Tuesday 27 August preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday 27 August.

Three points of interest Focus on Musselburgh specialists Perhaps surprisingly – though it’s not an easy place to have winners, obviously – Karl Burke only had one winner at the York Ebor Festival last week (Thunder Run in his owners’ sponsored Clipper Handicap), though he did saddle Looking For Lynda, Artagnan, Leovanni, Holloway Boy, Karmology and Qaseem to placed efforts, as well as signing off the weekend with a fine Deauville Group 3 win for Spycatcher. Burke is only behind Andrew Balding in terms of number of winners this season for British trainers, and has picked up over £1m more prize-money than David O’Meara who is only five winners behind him, so it’s clearly been a successful season so far for the Middleham-based handler. Musselburgh has been a happy hunting ground for Burke this season, with seven winners from 13 runners at a strike-rate of 54%. Clearly, that’s outstanding, but not far behind him with three winners from six runners is Philip Kirby. Kirby sends just one runner to Musselburgh: Himself in the AAB Group & Sallyport Commercial Finance Nursery Handicap (2.10). His dam won as a two-year-old but also went on to score over hurdles later in her career so there’s reason to be hopeful that the step up in trip will suit Himself on his handicap debut.

Maiden to follow at Ripon

William Haggas sends only one horse to Ripon on Tueday with Another Abbot representing the Newmarket trainer in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (2.55). Another Abbot cost 155,000 guineas as a yearling and is likely to start much shorter in the betting than his half-sister Les Blues did when sent off 33/1 for her debut for Richard Hughes at Sandown last year (shaped with promise before winning at Newmarket on her next start and then finishing third in the Sweet Solera Stakes). Like his sire Harry Angel, Another Abbot’s dam Huma Bird was also a winner at two, so he’s bred to be precocious. Wednesday’s race looks very competitive, however, with fellow newcomer Kullazain’s sales price having risen markedly as a two-year-old, a comment that also applies to Reservardo (€6,000 as a yearling to a remarkable €270,000). Simon and Ed Crisford’s colt showed plenty when a head second to Lexington Blitz at Windsor, collared in the shadows of the post, and represents a yard with Timeform’s ‘Hot Trainer’ flag. With rival Zayer having shaped well in two runner-up finishes already this summer, this looks likely to be a maiden to follow.

Battle of the Trainer Uplift horses

David Killahena & Graeme McPherson may still be in the infancy of their partnership, but they’ve already enjoyed plenty of success at Stratford, a course that is just down the road from their Stow-on-the-Wold yard, with two winners from four runners and a level stakes profit of +£6.40. The most interesting of their four runners on Tuesday looks to be Newton Abbot winner Yellow Car in the opening David Charles Rowe 80th Birthday Celebration Novices' Hurdle (3.55). However, the race of the day could be the battle of the stable debutants in division one of the National Racehorse Week 7th -15th September Handicap Hurdle (5.25). Both Got Grey and Go On Ya Goodthing have the Timeform ‘Trainer Uplift’ flag, with the last-named also having the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag due to the good recent form of Fergal O’Brien. Go On Ya Goodthing has left David Brace since finishing fifth at Uttoxeter which was a step back in the right direction after two pulled-up efforts, while Got Grey, who starts out for Dan Skelton, looks very well handicapped, the former Irish-trained gelding now 5 lb lower than on her final start for Helen Nelmes. Hopefully the betting will help guide us.

Tip of the Day COME ON YOU SPURS – 6.08 Lingfield Flags: Hot Trainer, Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

COME ON YOU SPURS was too free at Newmarket last time when running without her usual hood but she'd been firmly on the up prior to that and she's worth a chance to resume her progress with the headgear now reapplied. Oisin Murphy is a positive jockey booking for the Richard Spencer-trained filly, and the yard is in good form at present (two winners over the past week and 61.8% of horses running to form). Coincidentally, Spencer won this race last year with Belo Horizonte and though this is no open goal, Come On You Spurs is fancied to score.