Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Thursday.

Three points of interest Beckett novices worth noting at Salisbury Ralph Beckett has introduced some promising two-year-olds at this Salisbury meeting in recent years so his representatives on Thursday will be worth close attention. Two years ago Beckett won both divisions of the opening mile novice (14:10), including with subsequent Prix Vermeille winner Bluestocking, and last year he won the first division and sent out the runner-up in the second. Beckett has also fared well in the seven-furlong novice (14:40), winning one division in 2022 and sending out the runner-up in both divisions last year. This time around he has two contenders in both races, with arguably the pick on paper being Chantilly Lace who starts out in the seven-furlong novice (14:40). Chantilly Lace, a 375,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, is a half-sister to Ten Sovereigns who won the Middle Park Stakes at two and the July Cup at three. It's also worth highlighting how well Beckett's two-year-olds have performed in recent months as his 26 winners in juvenile races since the start of August have come at a highly impressive strike rate of 31.7%.

Byblos a big improver The Timeform Large P, used to denote that a horse is capable of significantly better form, is sparingly used and only 15 two-year-olds currently have the symbol attached to their rating. One of those juveniles is Byblos who is expected to take a big step forward in the mile maiden (17:40) at Newcastle. Timeform's reporter felt that Byblos, a half-brother to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Siskin, looked short of peak fitness on debut a Kempton. He also shaped as if in need of the experience as he was shaken up at halfway but ran on well inside the final furlong, ultimately shaping with plenty of promise. He should be a lot sharper this time and can make Kieran Shoemark's long journey to Newcastle worthwhile.

Mystic Man bidding for Southwell repeat Mystic Man has three course-and-distance wins to his name and is bidding to win this extended two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase at Southwell (15:05) for the second year in succession. Mystic Man hasn't won in three starts since his narrow victory in this event 12 months ago, but he is 4 lb lower in the weights than last year. Some encouragement can be taken from his latest fourth at Market Rasen where his stamina seemed stretched in a race which was run over further than the advertised distance due to rail movements. His superb record over this course and distance - which has generated Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag - suggests he'll be suited by dropping back in trip and he should launch a bold bid from the front.

Tip of the Day Let's Go Hugo - 19:40 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Let's Go Hugo caught the eye when an unlucky-in-running sixth at Redcar a couple of weeks ago as he was in touch and looked set to launch a threatening challenge on the approach to the final furlong, but he was short of room against the far rail and could never open up. He was beaten less than a length and a half at Redcar, despite that impeded passage, and showed enough there to suggest that he's in good form, so he's of firm interest off the same mark that he defied over this course and distance in April. In-form apprentice Tom Kiely-Marshall has had five winners from his last ten rides and takes off a valuable 7 lb.