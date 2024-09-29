Arc de Triomphe tips: Horse-by-horse guide to ParisLongchamp showpiece

Always had plenty of talent, having won a seven-furlong Group 1 as a two-year-old in 2022 and his lightly-raced three-year-old campaign featured a close second to subsequent Arc hero Ace Impact in a Deauville Group 3. Has steadily found top form this season but backed up Coral-Eclipse second to City Of Troy with a runaway win upped to this trip in German Group 1 last month and that race has a strong recent record of producing Arc contenders (and winners). Dangerous to dismiss with the promise of even more to come.

Didn’t seem to bring his A-game when beaten six and a half lengths (11th overall) in this race last year and may have recoiled after putting in a fine performance to win his trial in the Niel. Probably arrives in even better form this time after top-class win from Dubai Honour on home soil in early-September and he’s had a bit more time to prepare for the Arc. Sharp turn of foot can be blunted on bad ground so hopes pinned on the weather to some extent.

Another 'local' runner with some strong Longchamp form to his name, having won this year's Prix Ganay in April before a close third to Mqse De Sevigne the following month. Back from a break with a one-length third in 10-furlong Group 3 race so has considerable work to do and, on top of that, he only beat one home in the 2023 Arc which isn't very inspiring ahead of his return to the top table.

Last seen finishing down the field as a 28/1 outsider behind City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International at York but his previous effort, when pushing Auguste Rodin hardest in the Prince Of Wales's at Royal Ascot, is no doubt a fairer reflection of his true colours. Had won a 10-furlong Group 2 on heavy ground here earlier in the year and that course experience should stand to him, but he just looks a rung or two below in terms of pure class and needs to bounce back in some style.

SEVENNA'S KNIGHT (Andre Fabre)

Something of a late-developer but had really found his niche in testing-ground staying races. Has won his last three starts at Longchamp (all over 1m7f) but was well held dropped back to this trip at Saint-Cloud in June so he's likely to have his limitations exposed once again unless the ground comes up extraordinarily bad which doesn't look like being the case at the start of the week.

CONTINUOUS (Aidan O’Brien)

Won the Great Voltigeur and St Leger last year and, while far from disgraced in fifth, he didn’t quite have the requisite tools to match Ace Impact et al in this event 12 months ago. Not really at the same level yet this time around following narrow G3 win at the Curragh and odds-on reverse in the Prix Foy the last twice, so difficult to envisage anything but a supporting role once more.

AUGUSTE RODIN (Aidan O'Brien)

Top-class at two, three and four but almost as well known for his disappointing efforts as he is the glorious days in the sun. In fairness, he's twice been beaten when appearing to run his race this season, including when edged out in a battle with Economics at Leopardstown last time. Last four starts over a mile and a half have featured three blowouts and he's only likely to line up here if the ground comes up quick. So quite hard to fancy at this stage despite all of his qualities.

LUXEMBOURG (Aidan O'Brien)

Five-year-old now and while he added to his remarkable G1 haul with a gutsy display in the Coronation Cup earlier this year, his powers do appear to be on the wane somewhat. Weakened out of it after racing prominently in both the King George and the Irish Champion Stakes the last twice, including when tried in cheekpieces last time, and there remains a doubt that he's at his best over 12 furlongs anyway. Looks likely to start among the outsiders if lining up.

MQSE DE SEVIGNE (Andre Fabre)

Five-year-old mare who has won Group 1 races over a mile and 10 furlongs during the past two seasons. Better than ever this time around by the looks of it but major question mark having over her stamina for this trip, which she has yet to even try. Trainer appears to have a much stronger stayer in the shape of Sosie.

LOOK DE VEGA (Carlos and Yann Lerner)

One from one last year and burst into the big-time with a sparkling success on his G1 debut in the Prix du Jockey Club (extended 10 furlongs) at Chantilly in June. Put away with an Arc campaign in mind after that before returning with a rusty-looking third behind Sosie in the Niel. Pedigree suggests he wouldn’t be a cast-iron stayer at this trip on deep ground, but entitled to be much sharper for the first run in 105 days and he definitely has that X-factor so many Arc winners have possessed in years gone by.

SHIN EMPEROR (Yoshito Yahagi)

Is this the one for Japan? It’s fair to say the overall quality of Japanese turf horses has been on the incline in recent seasons and this son of Siyouni is certainly bred for the job being a full-brother to former French Derby and Arc hero Sottsass. His prep race in the Irish Champion Stakes could hardly have gone much better, given he was a one-length third to rising star Economics, and if he handles likely softer ground and fully sees out the trip in the conditions then he’s got a big form chance of delivering for a nation who still craves this coveted prize.

SUNWAY (David Menuisier)

Three-year-old son of Galiway who has been admirably consistent this season but has yet to add to his two victories achieved as a juvenile. Third to Jan Brueghel in the St Leger no doubt a new career best but that raises the question about him having the requisite speed for a test like the Arc. Will cope fine if it comes up soft but Britain's sole entry is not quite in the same league as a few of these rivals.

DELIUS (Jean-Claude Rouget)

Unraced as a juvenile but made up for lost time in the spring/summer with three straight wins before fast-finishing third behind Sosie in the Grand Prix de Paris here in July. Produced another eyecatching run when splitting Sosie and Look De Vega in the Prix Niel and a strongly-run race on testing ground would probably bring about further improvement. Very hard to leave from calculations.

SOSIE (Andre Fabre)

By the great Sea The Stars and out of a half-sister to 10-furlong G1 winner Sortilege, Sosie is bred to be a bit special and he’s fulfilling his potential as a three-year-old having only raced twice (one win) as a juvenile. Third to Look De Vega in the Prix du Jockey Club but improvement since stepped up to 12 furlongs and he seems to come alive at Longchamp, making it 3-3 here in the Prix Niel when Look De Vega was behind in third. Doesn’t do anything too flashily, but trained by a master and he just looks the real deal so obvious claims at the head of the market.

LOS ANGELES (Aidan O’Brien)

Strapping son of Camelot who had a perfect 2-2 record last year including a 10-furlong Group 1 win on very soft ground in France. Hasn’t done much wrong this time around either, winning three races, finishing third in the Derby and fourth in Irish Champion Stakes dropped back in distance earlier this month. Will be much happier back up in trip and he’s fine on all types of ground so every right to be in the thick of things.