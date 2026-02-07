Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Timeform Flags point to Shafdar

Picture Palace is an interesting runner on his debut for the Crisfords in the mile maiden (14:07) at Chelmsford as he's a half-brother to several winners, most notably Dubai Group 1 winner Blair House. He might need to be fairly useful to make a winning start, however, as in Shafdar he's up against a promising rival who was a big eye-catcher last time. Shafdar never threatened to land a blow on Godolphin newcomer Palladas, who followed in the footsteps of stablemates Notable Speech and Opera Ballo by making an impressive debut in the same mile maiden at Kempton, but he put in some excellent late work from an unpromising position to finish third. Shafdar, who was starting out for Ian Williams and representing his third stable in as many starts, was held up in a race run at a steady pace and further inconvenienced by being short of room two out. But he stormed home when in the clear, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. He also earned the Sectional Timing Flag, which backed up the visual impression that he could have his effort upgraded.

Kenneally a key booking for Jupiter du Gite

Fresh from enjoying a high-profile win aboard Cousin Kate at the Dublin Racing Festival last Sunday, conditional rider Michael Kenneally had a remarkable run of success during the week. He was victorious aboard all five of his rides across Fairyhouse and Punchestown's mid-week meetings, highlighting in no uncertain terms how he's good value for his claim. That allowance has now been reduced to 5 lb but Kenneally remains an asset in the saddle and is an eye-catching booking for Jupiter du Gite in the two-and-three-quarter-mile handicap hurdle (15:20) at Navan. Jupiter du Gite failed to complete on his final couple of appearances for the Moores - he was pulled up at Windsor and Sandown - but he offered some encouragement when third in a handicap hurdle at Tramore on his first start for Tom Hogan. He was ultimately beaten by 26 lengths but understandably shaped as if he'd be better for the run on his first start for nearly 11 months. He failed to step up on that at Punchestown last time, but he again offered something to work with, going with zest in the lead before he was hampered approaching the straight having been headed. Weak finishes often hindered him during his time with his former stable, so he clearly comes with risks attached, but he's been given a chance by the handicapper and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings in a weaker race than he usually contests.

Banter At The Bar open to further improvement

Banter At The Bar was well beaten on all three starts in maiden hurdles but proved a different proposition when making a winning start over fences at Punchestown last month. Only half the field finished in a race that was run at a good gallop on heavy ground and provided a searching test of stamina, but Banter At The Bar was well on top at the line and scored by five lengths, with the runner-up 30 lengths ahead of the third. It may have been a marked improvement on his hurdling efforts but it's easy enough to explain as he was successful on his only start in a point and is out of a very smart mare who won a Grade 1 over fences. That background offers encouragement that there should be more to come from Banter At The Bar, who still has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight the likelihood of that improvement. He makes the quick switch to handicaps in the three-mile handicap chase (16:20) at Navan and brings a different profile than most to the race (he's the only runner with the 'small p').