Horse racing tips: Best bets at Navan on Sunday 8 February

Andrew Asquith kicks off his new Sunday column with two bets at Navan, including one in the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle.

Sunday View: Sunday February 8 1pt win Maxxum in the 14:50 Navan at 12/1 (Paddy Power, 11/1 Sky Bet, Betfair) 2pts win Banter At The Bar in the 16:20 Navan at 11/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, William Hill, Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We have lost what promised to be an interesting card at Exeter on Sunday due to a waterlogged track, while Newcastle has also fell by the wayside for the same reasons, but there is good racing elsewhere, notably at Navan, card which features a couple Grade 2s and some competitive handicaps. The William Hill Boyne Hurdle is a race that Gordon Elliott has tasted plenty of success in, winning five of the last 10 renewals, and he has half of the field in this season’s edition. One of those is MAXXUM, who was victorious 12 months ago, and I think he’s a little overpriced to repeat the feat. He finished last season arguably better than ever when beating smart mare Gala Marceau in a Grade 2 over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse, well suited by a return to positive tactics, making all of the running and displaying a determined attitude.

He hasn’t quite been at that level in two starts so far this season, both coming in November, and he was trounced by the reopposing Colonel Mustard in the Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle at this course. Maxxum shaped as though he was badly in need of the run on that occasion, though, and he is an habitual slow starter following a break. He then faced a very stiff task taking on stablemate Teahupoo and Ballyburn in the Grade 1 Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse just 13 days later and, even though that was a big ask, he didn’t quite come forward as expected, beaten over 40 lengths and left in third when Mystical Power unseated at the last.

However, if you look at his profile, Maxxum has a history of bouncing back from a below-par run with a victory, and you wouldn’t be surprised if he bounced back to his best now having been freshened up and returned to a course he clearly goes well at. I’m also hoping that he’s ridden more positively than he has been on his last two starts, as I think he’s at his best when forcing the pace. He may face some competition for the lead from stablemate Staffordshire Knot, but on their best form there isn’t much between them, and Maxxum is available to back at a much bigger price. Later on the card, BANTER AT THE BAR makes plenty of appeal in the big-field William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap Chase.

He didn’t pull up any trees in three starts over hurdles, but he did improve with each run in that sphere, and he made a giant leap forward in form terms when making a winning start over fences in a heavy-ground maiden at Punchestown four weeks ago. Banter At The Bar won his sole start in points, so it was no surprise connections were keen to switch him to fences as soon as possible, especially when taking a look at his pedigree (his dam was a very smart chaser) and he duly proved a totally different proposition over the larger obstacles. He jumped well on that occasion and a well-run race in gruelling conditions really brought stamina into play, Banter At The Bar relishing conditions, taking it up after the third-last and stretching his rivals out from there. Only half of the field completed, while the remainder came home at long intervals, so that bodes well for him given conditions will be similarly testing at Navan. His performance can be upgraded further when taking into account the excellent timefigure recorded for the grade, especially in that ground, and an opening mark of 122 could prove particularly lenient. This is a big field, but it may not turn out to be as competitive as the numbers suggest and, easily the least exposed in this field, with improvement forthcoming, he looks a very solid proposition now moving up to three miles for the first time in this sphere – he strikes as the type who will stay long distances. Preview posted at 1645 GMT on 07/02/2026