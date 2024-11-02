Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Galway one-two meet again in higher grade at Cork Jesse Evans has been a smart hurdler for Noel Meade, twice going close to winning the very valuable Galway Hurdle, and it was at the same track that he got off the mark over fences in September. Third on his chasing debut at Killarney the previous month when a bad mistake two out likely cost him victory, Jesse Evans put in a sound round of jumping at Galway before edging ahead in the final hundred yards. Since then, the versatile Jesse Evans, also a useful stayer on the Flat, has finished mid-division in the Irish Cesarewitch, and he can resume the promising start to his chasing career in this Grade 3 novice (14:42). That Galway form has worked out well, proving an above-average beginners chase for the time of year. The fourth, San Salvador, won his next two starts, including a Grade 3 novice at Roscommon where A Law of Her Own, the third at Galway, was runner-up. Gordon Elliott’s mare Shecouldbeanything, two and a half lengths back in second, has done plenty for Jesse Evans’ form too. A progressive sort herself, Shecouldbeanything has completed a hat-trick in the space of a month since Galway, including when beating Gaelic Arc – another leading contender on form here – in the Grade 3 Like A Butterfly Novice Chase at Tipperary. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb, Jesse Evans has leading claims and Shecouldbeanything could well be the one to follow him home again.

Dan Skelton going for listed double at Carlisle With Dan Skelton taking Grey Dawning out of Saturday’s Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby because of the ground, last season’s high-class novice takes up his alternative engagement in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase (13:48) at Carlisle instead where his task looks a good deal easier than it would have been the day before. He’ll be at short odds on to beat his four rivals, therefore, while just over an hour later stablemate Galia des Obeaux should also be hard to beat in the card’s other listed contest, the Houghton Mares’ Chase (14:53). Galia des Obeaux was last seen in the Grand National where she jumped the big fences accurately and led over the third-last before finishing a respectable eighth behind I Am Maximus. Successful first time out in her three previous campaigns, including another mares’ listed contest at Market Rasen last season, that bodes well for her return here which comes following a breathing operation. The only real concern is that the two and a half mile trip will be on the short side for Galia des Obeaux who is a thorough stayer, but Carlisle is a stiff track and she’s comfortably the pick of these mares on form (9 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings), even giving 4 lb away all round.

Hamish bidding to end season on a winning note at the Curragh William Haggas’ very smart veteran Hamish began the current campaign by winning the John Porter Stakes at Newbury in April and he’s bidding to book-end the season with another win in the Finale Stakes (15:35), a listed contest at the Curragh. This therefore represents a drop in class for the popular eight-year-old who has spent the last three seasons operating in Group races, with the John Porter being his seventh success at that level since the beginning of 2022. Hamish followed that Newbury win by running Luxembourg to a length in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on soft ground and he had his optimum underfoot conditions again when returning to form at Longchamp last month. Despite the trip being on the short side for him, Hamish didn’t go down without a fight against the King George winner Goliath in the Prix du Conseil de Paris, only giving best to his high-class rival late on and beaten half a length in receipt of 4 lb. This time, however, Hamish is conceding weight to lesser rivals in a contest which is nowhere near as competitive as the 19-runner field might suggest – he’s 5 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. With regular rider Tom Marquand on Breeders’ Cup duty this weekend, Richard Kingscote is in the saddle as he was when Hamish ended an unbeaten campaign last year in the St Simon Stakes at Newbury.

Tip of the Day Just Chasing May – 16:14 Huntingdon Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Ben Pauling’s runners have been hard to keep out of the frame in recent weeks and he can register another win with Just Chasing May in Huntingdon’s concluding handicap hurdle. The five-year-old looked one to follow when opening his account in thoroughly dominant fashion when successful at Uttoxeter in June, impressing with how quickly he settled the issue to win easing down by five lengths in that novice handicap. While he was unable to follow up from a 12 lb higher mark in a similar event at Southwell last month, Just Chasing May was simply unlucky to bump into Dan Skelton’s filly Queens Venture who proved thrown-in at the weights. Whilst no match for her, Just Chasing May showed further improvement and he’s fancied to get back to winning ways here, topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.