Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three points of interest

Notable newcomers at Kempton It's largely modest fare at Kempton on Monday but there are some eye-catching newcomers involved in a couple of the novice races. Charlie Appleby had a Future Champions Festival to remember, winning the Fillies' Mile with Desert Flower and Dewhurst Stakes with Shadow of Light, and the in-form trainer introduces a well-bred juvenile in the first division of the mile novice (17:45). Naval Command, a 360,000 yearling purchase, is a half-brother to three winners, most notably St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov. The dam, All At Sea, won three times at listed level and comes from an excellent family, being out of a three-time Group 1 winner in Germany, Albanova, who was a sister to dual Champion Stakes winner Alborada. In the mile novice for three-year-olds and up (18:45), Tazima takes the eye ahead of his debut for Ralph Beckett. The only newcomer in the field is a close relation to Taghrooda who won the Oaks and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in 2014.

Owen bidding to extend 100% Flat record at Musselburgh It's a long way from James Owen's base in Newmarket to Musselburgh in Scotland so the trainer has understandably been selective with his runners at the course. Owen has had only two runners on the Flat at Musselburgh but both of them won. Destinado won his sixth race of the year when successful in April, while Kinetic completed a hat-trick when narrowly scoring in August. Owen is represented in Monday's selling stakes (14:20) with Cannon Rock who needs to bounce back from a couple of disappointing efforts but has an obvious chance on the form of his second at Kempton in May. That performance places him 7 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and he looks to have been found a good opening to bounce back.

Hood has made big difference for Albus Anne Albus Anne won only one of her first 20 starts but she has proved better than ever since being fitted with a hood and has won both starts in the headgear. Albus Anne was a decisive winner of a mile handicap at Bath on her penultimate start and she showed even better form to defy a 4 lb higher mark over the same course and distance. She was slowly away - as she had been on her penultimate start and is often the case - but that didn't prevent her making smooth headway to lead entering the final furlong, and she only needed to be pushed out hands and heels to readily assert. The style of that smooth length-and-three-quarter success earned Albus Anne the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag and a 5 lb rise in the weights possibly underestimates her in this form - she's 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the mile handicap at Windsor (16:50).

Tip of the Day South Parade - 14:50 Musselburgh Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated

South Parade showed improved form to get off the mark at Thirsk in August and has remained in good order since, finishing placed on her three subsequent starts and beaten less than a length on each occasion. She can have her latest third at Chester upgraded as she raced wider than the pair who beat her and also raced closer to the pace in a race run at a strong gallop. She looks fairly treated off the same mark here, is well drawn near the rail and looks capable of launching a bold bid.