Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Friday.

Easy lead on the cards for Coltherd runner according to In-Play Symbols

The place to be at Musselburgh in terms of tactics is often towards the head of affairs, with runners often finding it hard to make up significant ground from off the pace at a course with two sharp bends. Indeed, the 2024 renewal of the Livescore Bet Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase was won by the front-running So They Say, who just held on from Eveque who is bidding to go one place better 12 months on. However, his hold-up style may again leave him vulnerable to a front-runner once more, and using Timeform’s In-Play Symbols (IPS) it’s clear to see that – unless there is a big change of tactics – Whosmydaddy could get an easy lead. Stuart Coltherd’s charge led until the three-furlong pole when third over 3m2f at Carlisle last month, and has recorded an IPS of 1 or 2 on all five of his chase starts, including both wins, one of which came over C&D. Alan Doyle is one of the most experienced jockeys in the line-up and, as a regular rider for Lucinda Russell – who won last year’s renewal and saddles Torosay here – he could prove a pivotal figure in a race that could again be dominated by a front-runner.

Long-travelling Watson runner of interest

Lambourn-based Archie Watson sent three horses on the long trip north to Newcastle on New Year’s Day – two of whom hit the frame – and the lorry has further to go on Friday (a near-800-mile round trip) as Clearisthewater is the yard’s sole representative at Musselburgh, a venue where Watson has saddled one winner and two thirds from just five runners. The Livescore Bet Best Odds Daily Maiden Hurdle (12:57) is an interesting contest, too, with those who have raced over hurdles all stepping up in trip by at least three furlongs, and newcomer Flawless Clarity – a runner-up in Irish points – starting off over three miles for a yard that won this race in 2024. Clearisthewater is ridden by Brodie Hampson – wife of Watson – and she knows the six-year-old well, having ridden him three times so far. A former point-to-point winner over three miles, this longer trip looks sure to suit and it looks a calculated move from the yard. But Watson isn’t the only one with the same thought. The more locally-trained High Dancer, who is another former point winner and is based at a yard that won this race two years ago, steps up in distance by a mile following a modest run at Wetherby, while Malicash - who is well clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - has run in three higher-quality contests so far over hurdles. He is fitted with a tongue-tie as he takes in these calmer waters up in trip; he looks a big player.

All eyes on Sectional Flag runners

Timeform’s ‘Sectional Flag’ is one of the rarer flags in the collection, awarded only when “a horse’s finishing position and overall time does not necessarily reflect its ability”. And like buses, you wait a while for one and three come along at once, first at Lingfield and then at Southwell on Friday. To begin, Princess Pw bids to convert a couple of runner-up finishes in the 11:45. She came from further back than the winner at Wolverhampton last time and looks to have been found a good opportunity to go one better.

Coloane (16:30) was suited by the strong pace when winning comfortably at Pontefract in the summer and has been in good form on the all-weather this winter, placed on her last three starts, including when finishing well from off a steady pace at Wolverhampton last time. She was also denied a clear run when a close third to Fitz Perfectly last time and, though this longer trip will ask some more questions about her stamina, this Timeform ‘Horse In Focus’ looks likely to have the race run to suit and should go close if lasting home.

An hour later at 17:30, Coul Angel bids to build on his encouraging debut when he shaped well amidst greenness when 1¼ lengths fourth to Captain Kinsella in a minor event over the minimum trip, finishing well having been badly outpaced after a couple of furlongs. A half-brother to Coulthard, who was placed in the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes on his second start, Coul Angel looks sure to progress and the booking of Sean Levey looks a positive one for all jockey and trainer are yet to team up for a winner together.