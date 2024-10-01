Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

SWEET SISTER needs respite from the handicapper; made running, headed over 2f out, soon beaten.

TACTICAL CONTROL again ran below form, not getting home retried beyond 1m; mid-field, not settle fully, close up after 4f, led over 2f out, headed approaching final 1f, weakened.

FLAG CARRIER was below form upped markedly in trip; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, effort when hung left entering straight, made little impression.

OLD SAXONY is in danger of becoming disappointing; prominent, settled mid-field before halfway, outpaced early in straight, rallied approaching final 1f, effort flattened out.

VERSATILE built on what had been a more promising effort at Lingfield, his mark seemingly not as stiff as initially feared; tracked pace, every chance approaching final 1f, no extra final 100 yds, pulled clear of rest.

BEACH POINT confirmed return to form, the longer trip no issue and he's unlikely to bump into too many as progressive as the winner going forward; waited with, good headway 2f out, in touch entering final 1f, no match for winner.

HUNTERS RUN confirmed the good impression made at Lingfield up another furlong in trip, sure to stay further still and looking up to completing the hat-trick; handy, travelled fluently, quickened to lead over 1f out, edged right, kept up to work.

Potentially above-average form for the grade, the progressive winner pulling clear with a couple that came into it on the back of promising efforts.

A tight finish but still form to be positive about, such a view supported by the timefigure and sectionals, Piz Nair producing a career best to see off a last-time-out winner and a pair arriving in good order.

PIZ NAIR was very easy to back but has some strong form, notably his second at Goodwood in June, and proved better than ever back on all-weather with 5 lb claimer taking over in the saddle, overcoming a troubled passage to regain the winning thread; mid-field, travelled well, headway when not clear run over 1f out, switched entering final 1f, quickened to lead final 100 yds; he's still fairly low mileage at 7f+ and should remain of interest.

NORTH VIEW won a race at Newbury last month that's proving strong form and improved again in defeat, really catching the eye with how quickly and smoothly he made up his ground and only beaten by another interesting 3-y-o; steadied start, held up, travelled well, good progress over 1f out, led final 1f, headed final 100 yds; has taken his form up a notch since the blinkers went on and looks sure to continue to give a good account, whilst it's also worth noting he's now run well both tries on all-weather.

MEZZO SOPRANO, who had won her sole previous start on all-weather, confirmed her return to form and did well to get as close as she did, not seen to maximum effect under a change of tactics; raced off the pace, settled better than last time, switched approaching 2f out, ridden over 1f out, stayed on, not ideally placed; this underlines that she's capable of winning races off marks in the low-to-mid 80s.

SO QUIET bumped into one who won again next time when last seen 3 months earlier and took another step forward back on all-weather, sure to have gone closer to justifying his position as strong favourite had he got the splits at the right time; chased leaders, hampered over 1f out, ridden entering final 1f, kept on; he'll be shortlist material again next time.

GIANT returned to form; close up, took strong hold, challenged 2f out, led approaching final 1f, headed final 1f, no extra; he's vulnerable to less-exposed sorts from this sort of mark.

ARCTICIAN has fallen below his last winning mark but is operating below best at present; mid-field, ridden 2f out, one paced.

SANDY PARADISE continues below form, though there were some mitigating factors this time; raced wide, close up, ridden 2f out, hung right/bumped over 1f out, no extra.

FOLLOW YOUR HEART continues to operate at a level below his best; held up, ridden from 2f out, never dangerous.

PUMALIN PARK had been building up a good record on synthetic surfaces, but ran one of this season's poorer races with a claimer taking over in the plate; mid-division, ridden 2f out, not quicken.

REVOLUTIONISE is a lot higher in the handicap on the all-weather and wasn't at his best; raced off the pace, took strong hold, ridden from early in straight, carried head bit awkwardly, never landed a blow.

TSUNAMI SPIRIT, campaigned as a sprinter by his previous yard, was too lit up over this longer trip on first outing for 11 weeks/since leaving Kevin Philippart De Foy; led, took strong hold, ridden approaching 2f out, headed approaching final 1f, no extra.

WALLOP fared no better in first-time blinkers; chased leaders, ridden approaching 2f out, weakened.