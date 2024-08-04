Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of Goodwood handicaps that look like strong form and should work out well.

1½m handicap, Goodwood Wednesday 31 July

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A few hallmarks of strong form, which comes with the territory so far as 3-y-o handicaps at the top meetings are concerned but especially ones dominated late on by 2 of the obviously progressive types, one unexposed and the other chasing a hat-trick for another top yard. FRENCH DUKE put it together this time in slightly calmer waters than the King George V, a more professional display tried hooded, enabling him to overhaul a thriving rival whose move had started a little earlier in a falsely-run race; soon steadied and settled better in first-time hood, shaken up out wide over 2f out, quickened soon after, edged ahead 1f out, ran on; he ought to go on a roll of progress now. LORD OF LOVE failed by only a neck - at the hands of a notable Royal Ascot handicap eye-catcher - to extend his winning run to 3, another sizeable step forward on the book following a 4 lb rise back against solely 3-y-os, seemingly finally on the straight and narrow attitude-wise after a couple of blemishes on that score; mid-field, travelled strongly, good headway over 2f out, headway to lead over 1f out, headed soon after, rallied, pulled clear of rest. GALLANTLY proved his Ascot flop hadn't been down to firmish ground alone, immediately getting right back and more to his maiden winning form; tracked pace, ridden over 2f out, took third again last ½f, though no match for principals. OPEN SECRET outdid his shorter-priced stablemate but was too keyed up to go closer to capitalising having controlled things, sweating up and taking a keen hold in a first-time visor; made running, quickened over 2f out, worn down approaching final 1f, weakened late on.

SUBSEQUENT wasn't any more polished for his first experience of a battling finish, though a hold-up ride in a race by no means run at an end-to-end gallop asked a lot of him at this trip; dwelt, raced off the pace, labouring 3f out, merely closed up late; it bears repeating that he'll relish further than 1½m. MIDNITE STORM shaped as if still in good form, not seen to best effect due to more than the new trip; held up, had to wait for gap around 2f out, late headway but any chance of doing much better long gone. VOYAGE stopped the slide but only partially, testament to how things have gone since his winning debut that this could be considered a better showing; held up, pushed along around 3f out, made little impression. CROWN OF INDIA isn't progressing, going without the headgear for the little difference it seemed to make on this handicap debut; mid-field, shaken up over 3f out, left behind. ATTILA THE HONEY had a return to shorter to contend with but possibly found the race coming too soon above all, lacking the zip from Ascot but also the finishing effort; chased leader, ridden 3f out, weakened under 2f out. CLOCKMAKER has soon become one to avoid; steadied at the start, hung badly left after 2f out, ridden when carried head bit awkwardly straight, no response.

1m handicap, Goodwood Thursday 1 August

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

There was the usual quota of trouble in running for a double-figure field around this track, plenty not seen to best effect, notably the favourite back in fifth, but with in-form sorts coming to the fore this still appeals as strong form and a race that's sure to throw up its share of winners in the coming weeks; the gallop was strong and most of the principals came from mid-field or further back. GREAT CHIEFTAIN improved again to defy a rise in grade, looking well suited by this well-run race; dropped in from wide draw, settled better than of late (travelled well), good headway out wide over 2f out, hung right down camber, led under 2f out, kept on; it seems as if the kinks he showed earlier in the year have been ironed out now and he'll remain of interest, appealing as the type who'll take well to a big-field environment on this evidence. EBT'S GUARD is enjoying a good spell and took his form up another notch, looking unlucky not to make the winner work harder and perhaps even win; mid-field, going well when had to wait for gap 2f out, hampered briefly over 1f out, around 4 lengths adrift when getting into the clear final 1f, finished well, never nearer; he'll continue to give a good account. SPANISH BLAZE, back up in trip, again ran well in defeat and can have this effort marked up a bit, faring best of those ridden close up in a strongly-run affair; handy, close up when hung left briefly over 2f out, every chance 1f out, ran on. APIARIST turned in another sound effort, but was suited by the way the race developed and doesn't have enough in hand of his mark to be winning a competitive event like this; in rear, good headway out wide 2f out, edged right, effort flattened out TREASURE TIME shaped much better than the bare result, doing well to get as close as he did in the circumstances; mid-field, hampered and shuffled back halfway, shaken up under 3f out, carried right final 1f, stuck to task; he's clearly still one to be interested in.

THE ICE PHOENIX, in first-time blinkers, got back on track after a couple of lesser displays, despite this race not really suiting his style of racing; close up, upsides around halfway, pushed along under 3f out, faded from 2f out, beaten when hung right final 1f, ridden too aggressively. WESTRIDGE, making handicap debut, is better judged on previous promise, this a rough race for one so inexperienced whilst the forcing tactics were a shade overdone as well; disputed lead, took strong hold, headed halfway but remained prominent, had to wait for gap 2f out, ridden soon after, not quicken and beaten when snatched up final 1f; this experience should aid with his development and he remains with potential. BILL'S BAAR, after just 5 days off, is better judged on the progressive form he showed coming into this; prominent, worst affected by the scrimmaging on the turn around halfway and lost place, not recover. NATIVE KING is better judged on previous form, not getting the gaps after a typically patient ride; dwelt, in rear, hampered halfway, no room 2f out and not recover, his rider quick to accept the situation; the form of his win at Chester in June has been upheld in the meantime and it would be no surprise if he were to get back on the up when things fall his way. SIR GABRIAL was 6 lb well in under a penalty for wide-margin win in lesser race 8 days earlier, but wasn't in the same form; awkward leaving stalls, mid-field, ridden when hampered briefly over 2f out, not quicken; even if his new mark is revised downwards on the back of this, he still looks set to struggle in the short term. DILIGENT RESDEV, upped in trip, ran poorly and his development looks to have stalled; always behind. JUNGLE MAC is better judged on previous form, one of those who went off too hard, whilst he also sweated up badly beforehand; helped force pace, headed halfway, remained prominent, weakening when badly hampered final 1f. GOLDEN PHARAOH back down to last winning mark but ran below form; prominent, raced freely, hampered around halfway, faded. ROCKSTAR ICON was well held after 13 weeks off; handy, dropped away from 2f out.